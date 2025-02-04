The Soundcore Space Q45 are a dream come true for commuters at 33% off on Amazon
If you need a quality set of wireless headphones at reasonable prices, Amazon is the place to visit. For a limited time, the merchant lets you save 33% on the Soundcore Space Q45, bringing it down to just about $100 from its ~$150 original asking price.
Granted, these Bluetooth headphones are far less popular than the Sony WH-1000XM5, but they're a perfectly suitable choice for users on a budget. Offering decent ANC quality and great passive isolation, along with high-quality Bluetooth audio through LDAC, these fellas are impressive through and through. Then again, if you're an iOS user, you might want to consider Amazon's promo on the AirPods Pro 2, which are 32% off and a real delight right now.
That said, the sound quality here isn't the best in class. Not only do they emphasize bass a bit much, but there's a noticeable dip in the mids as well. The highs are also a bit uneven out the gate. Don't get us wrong — audio isn't terrible at all; you might just need some time to adjust to it. Plus, you can create a custom EQ preset and tweak them to your taste.
If you think the Soundcore Space Q45 could be right for you, go ahead and grab a pair for 33% off while you can. Amazon won't keep the promo forever, after all. And if you can afford it, safely pick one of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones instead.
With their large earcups and comfortable design, the Space Q45 can become your ideal long commute companion. They provide excellent passive isolation, but you have to ensure a perfect fit to get it. On top of that, they're among the better sub-$150 ANC options, allowing you to get lost in your favorite tunes with fewer distractions from traffic or else.
In terms of battery life, these buddies give you a whopping 65 hours of use between charges. Of course, you need to disable ANC to get that result. But even when you enable the special feature, you can enjoy up to 50 hours of music, which is more than enough for most users.
