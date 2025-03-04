The Soundcore Space One Pro are a bass-lover's dream at 35% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for a high-class set of over-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones with respectable noise cancelling capabilities and ultra-long battery life? Well, if you appreciate bass-heavy sound, the Soundcore Space One Pro might just be ideal for you. These are by no means cheap, typically retailing for nearly $200, mind you. But if you act now, you can save 35% at Amazon-owned retailer Woot.
Let's do the math together: at 35% off, this budget AirPods Max alternative can set you back $129.99, saving you $69. That's pretty good since you're getting a brand-new headset with an included 18-month Anker warranty. On top of all that, Amazon doesn't sell them at discounted prices right now, so Woot's promo is indeed quite attractive.
While these fellas are check some pretty important boxes, we can't deny they're much less popular than some Sony models. But what exactly do the Space One Pro bring to the table? First off, they have a super-foldable design and spacey ear pads to facilitate long-term comfort.
You also get a head-turning number of EQ presets to pick from and the ability to create your own custom preset to tailor their audio profile to your taste. Out the gate, they have a very bass-heavy profile, which may not be up to everyone's cup of tea. But if you enjoy deep, bone-rattling bass, these buddies won't let you down.
Did we mention the Space One Pro have amazing battery life? Well, they do! You should be able to get as many as 60 hours of nonstop music without ANC or up to 40 hours with noise cancellation. That's a rather solid result if you ask us.
Ultimately, these Soundcore headphones may not suit just about everyone, but if you're into bass-heavy music and need a long-lasting option that's pretty comfortable to wear, consider getting a pair while Woot sells them for 35% off their original price.
Let's do the math together: at 35% off, this budget AirPods Max alternative can set you back $129.99, saving you $69. That's pretty good since you're getting a brand-new headset with an included 18-month Anker warranty. On top of all that, Amazon doesn't sell them at discounted prices right now, so Woot's promo is indeed quite attractive.
Not used to buying tech at that merchant? Well, over at the e-commerce giant, you can score 33% off the Soundcore Space Q45, bringing them down to just under $100, so they're cheaper than the Space One Pro.
While these fellas are check some pretty important boxes, we can't deny they're much less popular than some Sony models. But what exactly do the Space One Pro bring to the table? First off, they have a super-foldable design and spacey ear pads to facilitate long-term comfort.
Aside from that, these Soundcore headphones promise great ANC for their asking price, reducing many background noises to a faint murmur. While they're not the best option in the ANC category, these should be good enough for most listeners.
You also get a head-turning number of EQ presets to pick from and the ability to create your own custom preset to tailor their audio profile to your taste. Out the gate, they have a very bass-heavy profile, which may not be up to everyone's cup of tea. But if you enjoy deep, bone-rattling bass, these buddies won't let you down.
Did we mention the Space One Pro have amazing battery life? Well, they do! You should be able to get as many as 60 hours of nonstop music without ANC or up to 40 hours with noise cancellation. That's a rather solid result if you ask us.
Ultimately, these Soundcore headphones may not suit just about everyone, but if you're into bass-heavy music and need a long-lasting option that's pretty comfortable to wear, consider getting a pair while Woot sells them for 35% off their original price.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: