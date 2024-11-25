Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
The Soundcore Space One are among the cheapest noise-cancelling headphones this Black Friday week

Soundcore Space One headphones in three colors
Yes, it's Monday, yes, Thanksgiving is still three days away, and yes, Amazon kicked off its extended Black Friday 2024 festivities one whole week before this year's "Turkey Day", but no, that doesn't mean the time to save big on many of the best mobile devices and accessories this holiday season has passed you by.

If you're on a tight budget and want to get a nice pair of Bluetooth wireless headphones for yourself or a special someone this Christmas, for instance, you probably still have plenty of time to slash 30 bucks off the $99 list price of the Soundcore Space One in your choice of Jet Black, Latte Cream, or Sky Blue colorways.

Soundcore Space One

Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Wireless Audio with LDAC Support, 40mm Drivers for Detailed Sound, HearID Technology, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life (55 Hours with ANC Disabled), Three Microphones with AI for Crystal Clear Calls, Three Color Options
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Just because Amazon's sitewide Black Friday Week campaign is scheduled to run for... another whole week at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean the e-commerce giant will be able to keep all its pre-holiday deals going until December 2. In other words, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger here, especially if you favor a specific hue of the three mentioned above.

Given their very reasonable regular price (and absolutely incredible affordability right now), you might be surprised to find out that the Space One come with active noise cancellation technology and a few other super-premium features and capabilities like Hi-Res Audio with LDAC support, HearID, and even certain AI tricks up their sleeve guaranteeing crystal clear calls in any conditions and environments.

On top of everything else, these bad boys are rated at up to 40 hours of battery life between charges (with ANC switched on at all times), and you only need to look at a few Amazon customer reviews to understand that the Soundcore Space One generally manage to overperform rather than underperform in terms of real-world music listening times, audio quality, and noise-cancelling abilities.

Are you looking at the best of the best Black Friday 2024 headphones deal available today? That's mighty hard to say, but what I can tell you with a healthy degree of certainty is that you won't be disappointed if you do opt for Anker's Soundcore Space One as a Christmas gift for a loved one... or yourself.
