The budget Soundcore Space A40 have once again been reduced to an impulse buy on Amazon

Remember the epic deal we told you about on the Soundcore Space A40? Don’t worry if you don’t – we shared it over a month ago, after all! So, why are we bringing it up again? Why, there’s no other reason aside from the fact that these affordable earbuds have once again been reduced to impulse buy on Amazon. That’s right, now’s your chance to snag a pair at 41% off!Granted, the Soundcore Anker earbuds were actually a tad cheaper at the beginning of December. Back then, Amazon offered them for a 46% lower price, but the deal lasted a limited time. Since there’s no way of telling just how much longer the current promo is going to last, we suggest you act fast and take advantage while it’s still available.While certainly not among the best wireless earbuds on the market (and possibly even a tough sell among their peers when they’re not on sale,) the Space A40 are definitely a no-miss right now.These earbuds offer decent noise reduction that adjusts automatically to fit your environment, reasonably good sound, and even support Hi-Res audio on Android devices, thanks to its LDAC codec. And they’re selling for peanuts right now!The Soundcore earbuds should be super comfortable, too. They are incredibly lightweight and smaller than most Soundcore earbuds. So, you can easily forget about them once you put them in your ears.What about battery life? Impressively, the Space A40 should give you about 50 hours of playtime with the charging case or about 10 hours of listening time from each earbud without the case. As if that’s not enough, Soundcore even added fast charging on deck, and a quick 10-minute charge can give you about four hours of juice.