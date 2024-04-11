Up Next:
This Amazon deal on the Soundcore Sleep A10 helps you get a good night's sleep on the cheap
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We’ve all heard about great noise-cancelling earbuds from Samsung, Apple, and Sony. Options like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro give you alone time with your music without noisy distractions. But did you know there are also noise-masking earbuds? Options like Soundcore Sleep A10 are just such a pair, and guess what – they’re now 32% cheaper on Amazon!
Typically, these earbuds for sleep can set you back as much as $130. But they’re now available for under $90, which is also their best price at the merchant. If you’re looking for ways to get a good night’s sleep, these might just do the trick! However, Amazon’s deal will remain active only for a short while, so you don’t have much time to take advantage.
Being sleep buds, these obviously won’t reproduce your favorite tunes like the best wireless earbuds out there. But they are designed to give you uninterrupted sleep rather than astonish you with their audio quality.
What’s neat here is that the Sleep A10 will detect whenever you’ve fallen asleep and pause, thus saving battery life. Another intriguing gimmick is the personalized alarm clock. That’s a pretty self-explanatory feature that lets you set up an alarm that won’t interrupt your bed partner’s sleep. They also offer comprehensive sleep-tracking capabilities.
We should note that the Sleep A10 don’t have stellar battery life in Music Mode. According to Anker, you can get up to six hours of listening time per charge or 10 hours in Sleep mode. A third listening option is also available, which is a combination of the first two. They come with a wireless charging case, giving you more total playtime.
Are they good enough? It really is up to you. If you want a pair of earbuds meant to help you sleep more comfortably, one that you can also use for regular music listening and to track your sleep, then yes, you should definitely check them out. After all, they now cost less than $90 on Amazon.
Typically, these earbuds for sleep can set you back as much as $130. But they’re now available for under $90, which is also their best price at the merchant. If you’re looking for ways to get a good night’s sleep, these might just do the trick! However, Amazon’s deal will remain active only for a short while, so you don’t have much time to take advantage.
Being sleep buds, these obviously won’t reproduce your favorite tunes like the best wireless earbuds out there. But they are designed to give you uninterrupted sleep rather than astonish you with their audio quality.
The Soundcore earbuds are advertised as being extremely comfortable to wear. Even if you’re a side sleeper, these small and lightweight earbuds shouldn’t feel awkward in your ears.
What’s neat here is that the Sleep A10 will detect whenever you’ve fallen asleep and pause, thus saving battery life. Another intriguing gimmick is the personalized alarm clock. That’s a pretty self-explanatory feature that lets you set up an alarm that won’t interrupt your bed partner’s sleep. They also offer comprehensive sleep-tracking capabilities.
We should note that the Sleep A10 don’t have stellar battery life in Music Mode. According to Anker, you can get up to six hours of listening time per charge or 10 hours in Sleep mode. A third listening option is also available, which is a combination of the first two. They come with a wireless charging case, giving you more total playtime.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: