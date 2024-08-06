Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Limited-time deal at Amazon makes the budget Soundcore Liberty 4 NC a dream come true

Do you need a pair of affordable earbuds with stellar battery life, fantastic ANC, and good sound quality for about $70? Today's your lucky day, for that's exactly how much Amazon asks for the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC! These ultra-affordable earbuds usually cost just under $100. But you can now save 30% on all five available colors!

The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are now 30% off at Amazon

You can now save 30% on the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC! As far as we know, that's the best price for the affordable earbuds. The deal is live on Amazon and applies to all five color options. Get yours today and enjoy your savings. This is a limited-time deal.
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

The budget wireless earbuds don't go on sale too often, making Amazon's current offer even more appealing. However, the merchant probably won't keep the promo for long, so we recommend acting fast. Alternatively, you can grab a pair at Walmart or Best Buy, which give you the same 30% markdown.

For a pair of earbuds that don't cost too much to begin with, these buddies are incredible. For starters, they feature multiple noise cancelling options. Those include Adaptive Noise Control, manual noise cancellation, wind reduction features, and, surprisingly, transportation-specific ANC.

Now, they certainly can't do an exquisite job like the ex-flagship Sony WF-1000XM4, but they're quite impressive on the noise cancellation front nonetheless. With ANC, you can expect engine hums to feel significantly muffled. Don't expect random, high-pitched sounds to be completely silenced, however.

On the audio front, these puppies somewhat emphasize the lower and higher frequencies, something many other budget options do. That said, most casual listeners will be happy with how they sound out of the box, especially if they listen to dance or pop music. Plus, you can also use the Soundcore app for EQ customization.

So, great ANC and good sound quality. But that's not all. The Liberty 4 NC also support multiple Bluetooth codecs: LDAC, AAC, and SBC. In comparison, the Pixel Buds Pro feature two codecs (AAC and SBC), and they cost twice as much when not on sale.

Finally, these Soundcore earbuds have amazing battery life. They should provide up to 10 hours of listening time, supposedly with ANC. Even more impressive is that they have a total playtime of up to 50 hours with the wireless charging case.

There are no two ways around it: the Liberty 4 NC are indeed an incredible pair of budget earbuds. And now that they're 30% cheaper, they're undoubtedly even more attractive.
