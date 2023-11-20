Sorry, America! iMessage coming to Android won’t solve the real problem: Don’t let Nothing fool you

Really… Who is the bad guy here?!





Apple vs Google vs Nothing in the iMessage - RCS feud: No one truly cares about you and how the Green bubbles affect your life - phone-makers want your attention

But perhaps the most important part of the premise you might like to be familiar with (before my deep-er, more personal dive), is that Nothing and Sunbird seem to be painting themselves as the heroes coming to save the day, punching a sizeable hole into Apple’s sturdy “Blue bubble - Green bubble” wall that’s kept Android users away for ages.Now that Apple has promised to bring RCS support to the iPhone via an update (coming some time in 2024), the plot becomes even more interesting… Was RCS ever the cause of the problem amongst Blue iPhone and Green Android users in the US? Or is there another problem that needs to be addressed? Or perhaps the time has come, and soon iMessage will be cross-platform just like WhatsApp?We’ve heard the stories… People in the US (particularly teenagers but not only) tend to feel “pressured” into buying/switching to iPhone to make sure they fit in - reportedly, nearly 90% of US teens are iPhone users.And Apple makes it very clear - when typing from iPhone to iPhone, your messages show up as a blue bubble. When typing from Android to iPhone, you are a “green bubble” that gets the “green bubble treatment”, which can manifest itself in bullying (if you’re a teen in school), or an adult who’s being ignored/excluded from chats. Apparently, no Android user in the US is safe from the Green bubble curse.And call me insane, but as someone who doesn’t live in the US, I honestly struggle to believe iMessage running/not running on Android can/will change the fact that people’s values, ideas of acceptable behavior, communication, and real connections and relationships are fundamentally broken. Whether you’re American or Martian.To put it plainly, and I can’t believe I need to be saying this, but if someone doesn’t want to communicate with you over the color of a virtual bubble, we need to be having an utterly different conversation. Perhaps one about society - how we’re incapable of keeping up with the increasing power of the computers in our pocket, and cyber discrimination. Rather than iPhones/Androids.When I was growing up in Eastern Europe, where smartphones weren’t exactly ubiquitous at the time, the closest thing to the Bubble discrimination (let’s call it what it is), were brands. Are you the kid wearing Nikes? You’re cool. Are you wearing unbranded shoes? Not so cool. Do you even know what we’re talking about when we say “Converse”? You don’t?! Don’t be a loser!And as a teenager, situations like these can seem like the end of the world. But whether you’re a privileged teenager or an ignorant adult, choosing to behave this way over an emblem, or the color of a virtual box seems like a “you problem” to me.Perhaps we should let these people take the time to realize how ridiculous the bubble thing is, and self-correct. Notice, I don’t say “cancel them”, because that’s something else we do very easily nowadays, which is ironic… You’d think woke people would be a bit more woke in situations that actually require it, no?