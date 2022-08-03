Soon, you won't be able to use Google Goals in Google Calendar
In order to become a better version of yourself, you need to set goals and then, of course, try to achieve them. However, it can be very hard to be consistent in your pursuit of greatness. No, PhoneArena hasn't become a platform for motivational speakers, so don’t worry, you are still in the right place for mobile tech news and tech content, but Google probably introduced the Goals feature in its Calendar app back in 2016 to help you set objectives, stay consistent, and improve.
An information string in the code of the installation file of the Calendar app says you will still be able to see the goals you have created in your calendar, but they will no longer repeat. And, to keep track of your objectives, it suggests you create recurring events instead.
But it looks like Goals will soon become a thing of the past. As the folks from 9to5Google found in the installation file of version 2022.30.2 of Google's Calendar app for Android, some parts of the code say that Goals will soon leave the application.
The decision to remove Goals is not something that should come as a surprise to us. In fact, Goals is yet another feature that Google wants to remove from its Calendar app. In June, again, in a breakdown of Google's Calendar installation file, the people from 9to5Google found that Big G is working on replacing the Reminders feature in the Calendar app with Google Tasks. All these changes are probably happening because Google might want to make its Calendar app a more workspace-focused product.
