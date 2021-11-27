Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View
Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday deals on tech before they are gone!
Android Sony

Sony to bring the Xperia Pro-I to the US in December

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony to bring the Xperia Pro-I to the US in December
Sony proudly revealed the Xperia Pro-I, a top-tier smartphone with impressive camera features, about a month ago, but left some important details out from the official announcement. Until this week, we only knew the phone will be available in Europe in early December for no less than €1800.

Meanwhile, the Japanese company revealed information about price and availability in the United States, something that many fans have been expecting since the device was introduced back in October. Not only that, but we’ve also learned when exactly the phone will hit shelves in some European countries.

The first countries to get the Sony Xperia Pro-I are France and the UK where the smartphone should arrive on December 2. Fans of the brand living in Germany will be able to pick this one starting December 7, while US customers can get it on December 10.

As far as the price goes, we already knew the phone will be priced to sell in Europe for €1800, and that didn’t change. As expected, the Xperia Pro-I is available for pre-order in the US for $1,800, but those who wish to get the shooting grip too, will have to come up with $1,890.

Europeans also get to choose to add two other accessories when they purchase the Xperia Pro-I: a leather cover and a vlog grip + monitor. Some retailers offer the leather cover for free, while others sell it for £70/€80. On the other hand, the vlog grip + monitor bundle costs €345.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$500 off (50%)
$499 99 /mo
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy
Discover more deals

Related phones

Sony Xperia PRO-I specs
Sony Xperia PRO-I specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 3840 x 1644 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Leaked images showcase how the three Galaxy S22 models compare to each other
by Anam Hamid,  0
Leaked images showcase how the three Galaxy S22 models compare to each other
Say goodbye to Spotify's Car View mode
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Say goodbye to Spotify's Car View mode
Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals are here
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals are here
ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone
Treat yourself: Galaxy S20 5G with free Galaxy Buds2 from $300 with Samsung Certified Re-Newed
by Samsung,  0
Treat yourself: Galaxy S20 5G with free Galaxy Buds2 from $300 with Samsung Certified Re-Newed
Massive ZTE deal time: flagship phones for 50% off!
by ZTE,  1
Massive ZTE deal time: flagship phones for 50% off!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless