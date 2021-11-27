Sony to bring the Xperia Pro-I to the US in December

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony proudly revealed the Xperia Pro-I, a top-tier smartphone with impressive camera features, about a month ago, but left some important details out from the official announcement. Until this week, we only knew the phone will be available in Europe in early December for no less than €1800.
Meanwhile, the Japanese company revealed information about price and availability in the United States, something that many fans have been expecting since the device was introduced back in October. Not only that, but we’ve also learned when exactly the phone will hit shelves in some European countries.
The first countries to get the Sony Xperia Pro-I are France and the UK where the smartphone should arrive on December 2. Fans of the brand living in Germany will be able to pick this one starting December 7, while US customers can get it on December 10.
As far as the price goes, we already knew the phone will be priced to sell in Europe for €1800, and that didn’t change. As expected, the Xperia Pro-I is available for pre-order in the US for $1,800, but those who wish to get the shooting grip too, will have to come up with $1,890.
Europeans also get to choose to add two other accessories when they purchase the Xperia Pro-I: a leather cover and a vlog grip + monitor. Some retailers offer the leather cover for free, while others sell it for £70/€80. On the other hand, the vlog grip + monitor bundle costs €345.