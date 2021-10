Poll: Sony Xperia PRO-I vs Sony RX100 VII?

AND

Sony Xperia PRO-I or Sony RX100 VII? I'll take the RX100, thank you very much! I can't make a decision, waiting for the reviews... I'm going to buy the Xperia PRO-I, no matter what! Couldn't care less... I'll take the RX100, thank you very much! 12% I can't make a decision, waiting for the reviews... 20% I'm going to buy the Xperia PRO-I, no matter what! 44% Couldn't care less... 24%



What do you think about it? Are you buying “The Camera” phone, or sticking to your regular devices? Let us know in the comments below.

The aforementioned Sony RX100 Mark VII compact camera retails for around $1,299. The new Sony Xperia PRO-I will cost 1,799 euro (or about $2000) when it hits the shelves sometime in December. On the other hand, the Xperia 1 III launched at $1,399. Can you see the issue?I don’t doubt for a second that the RX100 shoots better photos and videos. The question is, would you pay $700 more to have a phone with the same sensor, or buy the real thing? Hell, you can buy the Xperia 1 IIIthe RX100 on a good deal day for a tad over that $2000 price tag.Regular Joes like myself won’t care too much about the Xperia PRO-I. For me, the Xperia 1 III already takes great pictures and videos. Professionals wouldn’t care much about the phone part and probably take the RX100 as a compact backup camera. I struggle to see the market spot for that particular Sony phone!