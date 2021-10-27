Poll: Sony Xperia PRO-I vs Sony RX100 VII?

AND

Sony Xperia PRO-I or Sony RX100 VII? I'll take the RX100, thank you very much! I can't make a decision, waiting for the reviews... I'm going to buy the Xperia PRO-I, no matter what! Couldn't care less... I'll take the RX100, thank you very much! 12% I can't make a decision, waiting for the reviews... 20% I'm going to buy the Xperia PRO-I, no matter what! 44% Couldn't care less... 24%



What do you think about it? Are you buying “The Camera” phone, or sticking to your regular devices? Let us know in the comments below.