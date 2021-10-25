Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Android Sony Camera

Leaked images showcase Xperia PRO-I and its gigantic one-inch camera sensor

Anam Hamid
By
2
Leaked images showcase Xperia PRO-I and its gigantic one-inch camera sensor
In February, it was reported that Sony was developing a one-inch smartphone sensor called IMX800 and per the latest intel from @nokishita_c and a Weibo account, we will first see it on the Xperia PRO-I.

The accompanying renders showcase a phone with seemingly a triple camera array on the back, the highlight of which is the one-inch sensor. This unit is reminiscent of Japanese company Sharp's Aquos R6, which was announced in May, and is the first phone with a purpose-built one-inch camera sensor. 

That phone reportedly also features the IMX800, but this has not been confirmed officially.

Back to the Xperia PRO-I, the one-inch sensor unsurprisingly takes up a lot of space and protrudes quite a lot. Photography enthusiasts may not mind that, as long as the overall weight of the device remains within a reasonable limit and given the sensor size, which will theoretically allow for better photos, the device may trump the Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 to become the best camera smartphone of the year. 


Sony is quite confident of that, but only time will tell if the phone will live up to the claim.

The Zeiss branding is visible, which means Sony collaborated with the German optics company. Supposed leaked images suggest Sony will target this phone at professionals, specifically content creators, and vloggers. 


As for the rest of the phone, it looks like a classic Sony device with a tall aspect ratio and dedicated camera and Google Assistant buttons.

Xperia PRO-I will be announced tomorrow


The handset will likely be unveiled tomorrow, alongside a VR headset. It remains to be seen if the phone will go on sale this year, as a tipster had negated that possibility

Other details are not known, but assuming that it's an Xperia Pro successor, it will carry a hefty price tag and flagship-level specs.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of at least three new Moto-branded smartwatches coming soon
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of at least three new Moto-branded smartwatches coming soon
Xiaomi will bring 120W charging to the budget Android segment
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Xiaomi will bring 120W charging to the budget Android segment
Squid Game malicious app gets taken down from the Google Play Store
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Squid Game malicious app gets taken down from the Google Play Store
New iOS 15 Weather feature can show you a real-time rain map
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
New iOS 15 Weather feature can show you a real-time rain map
Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off
-$29
Google Home is back - this time it’s a smart platform for developers
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google Home is back - this time it’s a smart platform for developers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless