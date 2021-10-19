Notification Center

Google Pixel 6 event
What to expect and how to watch the livestream
0 d
00: 00: 00
Android Sony

Sony claims the 'best smartphone camera' is coming next week

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Sony claims the 'best smartphone camera' is coming next week
Before last week, it seemed pretty much impossible in this day and age for a major tech company to be able to keep... anything a secret in advance of a product launch event anymore.

But somehow, Sony appears to be achieving precisely that, building buzz for its mysterious October 26 (25 in the US) Xperia announcement by... literally revealing nothing about what's in the pipeline. All we know after the company's random date confirmation last Tuesday and today's cryptic YouTube teaser is that "a new Xperia is coming" with a focus on professional photography and videography.


That doesn't necessarily mean the ultra-high-end Xperia Pro will be getting a sequel, mind you, as Sony interestingly enlisted the services of a couple of folks who happen to take pictures for a living to praise the slightly less impressive Xperia 1 III and even the mid-range Xperia 5 II as well.

In terms of "what's next", the Japan-based tech giant seems to suggest at least one content creator, one photographer, and one filmmaker have already been able to spend some time with... whatever Sony plans to unveil on October 26, which makes it that much more remarkable that we haven't heard a peep about this phone yet.

Said secretive handset will apparently feature a dedicated shutter button (just like the Xperia Pro and 1 III) while rocking the "best smartphone camera" a Hollywood cinematographer, producer, and director by the name of Philip Bloom has ever used and "almost" feeling like a "camera with a phone attached" to it.

It's obviously hard to separate the truth from the marketing hyperbole in this announcement event teaser video, but we'll admit Sony has our attention. Or rather Sony will have our attention as soon as Google and Samsung are done announcing what we all know is coming today and tomorrow.

