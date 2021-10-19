Sony claims the 'best smartphone camera' is coming next week

Sony claims the 'best smartphone camera' is coming next week0
But somehow, Sony appears to be achieving precisely that, building buzz for its mysterious October 26 (25 in the US) Xperia announcement by... literally revealing nothing about what's in the pipeline. All we know after the company's random date confirmation last Tuesday and today's cryptic YouTube teaser is that "a new Xperia is coming" with a focus on professional photography and videography.
That doesn't necessarily mean the ultra-high-end Xperia Pro will be getting a sequel, mind you, as Sony interestingly enlisted the services of a couple of folks who happen to take pictures for a living to praise the slightly less impressive Xperia 1 III and even the mid-range Xperia 5 II as well.
In terms of "what's next", the Japan-based tech giant seems to suggest at least one content creator, one photographer, and one filmmaker have already been able to spend some time with... whatever Sony plans to unveil on October 26, which makes it that much more remarkable that we haven't heard a peep about this phone yet.
It's obviously hard to separate the truth from the marketing hyperbole in this announcement event teaser video, but we'll admit Sony has our attention. Or rather Sony will have our attention as soon as Google and Samsung are done announcing what we all know is coming today and tomorrow.