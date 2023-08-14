Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is now much more affordable at Amazon UK

Like some of the best Sony phones, the Xperia 5 IV arrived with an incredibly steep price tag. One can’t argue that the company packed its device with many features to appeal to most tech fanatics. Then again, only a few opted in at its initial price of £949. Well, Amazon UK has a great surprise for those who have been waiting for a great bargain on this beast. The phone is now 21% off at the merchant, equivalent to as much as £200.

Frankly, people living in the UK haven’t been able to touch upon this Sony powerhouse for just under £750 at the retailer. So, if you’re out and about for a new flagship phone with plenty of cool perks that won’t break the bank (sort of), you might find this deal incredibly suitable.

Sony Xperia 5 IV: save £200 at Amazon UK right now

If you're a hardcore Sony fan that wants a new flagship phone packed to the brim with cool and exciting features, you might appreciate Amazon UK's deal on the Sony Xperia 5 IV. The Ecru and the Black color variants are both available at 21% off right now. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save even more on your purchase! Keep in mind that the phone's available in limited quantities.
Two out of three available color variants see the 21% discount retailer–Ecru and Black. It’s worth mentioning that both options come in limited quantities. That’s to say–you might want to pull the trigger while you still can in case you wish to take advantage of this great offer.

Incidentally, the online merchant has an ace up its sleeve, allowing you to save even more on the Sony Xperia 5 IV. You can trade in an eligible device and cut this bad boy’s price tag even more. We’re well aware not everyone is a fan of trade-ins, but given that you can over £200, depending on what device you decide to spare, we’d say it’s worth thinking it over.
 
We realize that even with this significant discount, the beast doesn’t land on par with the best budget phones on the market. Still, a specific audience might appreciate a bargain on this compact phone with a bright 6.1-inch HDR OLED 120Hz display.
 
Artistic individuals might appreciate the Sony creative suite, a.k.a. Photo Pro, Cinema Pro, Video Pro, and Music Pro. The large 5,000mAh battery ensures creativity won’t stop in the heat of the moment. We can’t overlook this bad boy’s three 12MP rear-facing cameras that deliver impressive photo and video quality. Additionally, the device reminds us of the past with its microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack.

