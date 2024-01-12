Doorbuster Amazon UK deal lands the Sony Xperia 10 V at an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Would you like to start the new year with a new smartphone? Well, if you live in the UK, we might have something for you. It’s a deal, it’s a steal, available at your local Amazon UK. The merchant is having a superb offer on the Sony Xperia 10 V, helping you get this impressive device at a £100 cheaper price, which equates to 25% in savings.
The Xperia 10 V features a super cool 6.1-inch OLED screen with impressive peak brightness. In fact, the Sony handset has one of the brightest screens in its price bracket, beating even the Galaxy A54 in our display measurements.
Inside, the Xperia 10 V packs a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It’s the same SoC you have on the former model, yet the phone works perfectly fine. That’s to say, you shouldn’t experience annoying stutters during use. Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 13, giving you a clean experience most users should appreciate.
The camera department is no disappointment. You get a 48MP main sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto lens, meaning the rear camera setup is pretty versatile for a phone that can now be yours for just under £300. On the front, you have an 8MP selfie camera.
The Xperia 10 V is also equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, completing the whole picture in style. As you can see, this handset has a lot to offer, and now that it’s £100 cheaper, we’d say it’s worth every penny! Don’t miss out.
Leaving aside the Black Friday festivities of yesteryear, this current markdown lands the Sony smartphone at its lowest price. Plus, it’s not just the discount that makes this puppy a top choice right now. So, let’s dive deeper to find out why you should absolutely go for the Xperia 10 V at that price.
Other impressive features include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and, wait for it – front-facing stereo speakers! In case you didn’t know, those are becoming less common for phones of that class. The speaker system sounds amazing, too, and there’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack plus an LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio.
