Android Sony 5G

Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 20, 2020, 9:17 AM
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
You may not remember this, but Sony unveiled its latest flagship almost three months back. The reason you probably forgot all about the curiously named Xperia 1 II (pronounced Xperia One Mark Two) is that the company has yet to commercially release the 6.5-inch mobile powerhouse anywhere in the world.

While one Japanese carrier did confirm the handset's fast-approaching regional May 22 debut and a price point equivalent to around $1,240 in Sony's domestic market a couple of days ago, mum's the word on official US dates and tags.

But surprise, surprise, pre-orders seem to have silently kicked off earlier today at B&H Photo Video. The retailer often beats its local rivals to the punch when it comes to the US availability of hot new Android phones and tablets, but its product listings are not always 100 percent reliable, occasionally vanishing shortly after surfacing for the first time only to reappear when device manufacturers actually end up giving everyone the green light to start their sales.

Pre-order the Sony Xperia 1 II here



With that disclaimer in mind, you should know B&H is not ready to commit to a firm delivery schedule just yet, merely promising to fill Sony Xperia 1 II orders on a "first-come-first-served" basis in exchange for $1,198 a pop. While that price tag is not officially confirmed for the time being, it certainly sounds plausible given how much the phone is supposed to cost in Japan and its lengthy list of upgrades over last year's Xperia 1.

5G connectivity is perhaps the most notable add-on, as well as the most significant retail cost booster, although we don't expect to see this bad boy released on Verizon with support for the carrier's blazing fast mmWave network. Unsurprisingly, B&H sells the Xperia 1 II in an unlocked variant compatible with GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Camera performance is another field where Sony wants to provide a substantial improvement compared to the largely unimpressive Xperia 1, but we'll obviously have to wait and see how the new quad rear-facing shooter system behaves in real life. 

The rest of the specs look pretty much as great as you'd expect (on paper at least), including everything from a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels to a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, hefty 256GB internal storage space, 8 gigs of RAM, microSD support, a headphone jack, and a 4,000mAh battery. 

But will all that be enough to turn the Sony Xperia 1 II into a box-office hit at the same recommended price as the not-very-popular Galaxy S20+ 5G after the Xperia 1 flopped hard at a much more reasonable $950? Only time can tell, of course, but this isn't going to be an easy mountain to climb for a slowly dying smartphone brand.

Related phones

Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    3840 x 1644 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless