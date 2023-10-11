Amazon discounts the awesome Sony WH-XB910N by 53%, making them the top choice for bass heads on Prime Day
The thing that makes Amazon Prime Day so incredible is that there is something for everyone. There are so many amazing Prime Day phone deals, Prime Day tablet deals, and Prime Day headphone deals through which you can get a device that fits your needs with an incredible discount.
For example, gym rats can now get a pair of Sony WH-XB910N for a whopping 53% off their price for Prime Day. This means you will save $132 on these nice-sounding headphones if you take advantage of this awesome Prime Day offer.
The Sony WH-XB910N may not be top-tier headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4, which are currently $100 off their price for Prime Day, but they still sound great and their strong emphasis on bass makes them perfect for hip-hop lovers and gym rats since they deliver that extra oomph to help you beat your bench press record. Of course, if you don't like their out-of-the-box sound profile, you can easily tailor them to your liking via the EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect app.
So, the Sony WH-XB910N may not be as fancy as other Sony headphones, but they are still pretty great, nevertheless. Furthermore, Amazon's incredible current discount for Prime Day makes the Sony WH-XB910N an even better bargain. Just be sure to grab a pair before Prime Day ends, as this offer will likely expire along with the conclusion of the event.
In addition to their good sound, the Sony WH-XB910N have pretty awesome passive and active noise cancellation and can mute most of the noises coming from the outside world. On top of that, these bad boys have amazing battery life. With ANC turned on, they deliver just over 37 hours of playtime. With ANC turned off, their battery life increases to up to 50 hours, which is incredible. Also, the headphones come with an AUX port, allowing toy to enjoy your favorite songs even when you deplete your battery and can't charge your headphones.
