The top-tier Sony WH-1000XM4 with industry-leading ANC are currently $100 off for Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $100! Get the Black-colored Sony WH-1000XM4 from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The headphones sound amazing, have incredible ANC and are a true bargain. $100 off (29%) $248 $348 Buy at Amazon

As proper high-end headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 sounds amazing. And while their default sound profile is more neutral, you can tailor them to your liking by using the EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect app.Additionally, the Sony WH-1000XM4 come with industry-leading ANC, allowing you to just silence the outside world and be left alone with your favorite songs and your thoughts. The headphones also have amazing battery life. Sony claims the WH-1000XM4 can provide up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.Despite being an older model, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are as awesome as when they were Sony's flagship headphones. And right now, these bad boys can be yours at a lower price which tips the scales in their favor even further. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 with a sweet $100 discount from Amazon while you can.