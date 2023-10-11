The top-tier Sony WH-1000XM4 with industry-leading ANC are currently $100 off for Prime Day
It's Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day, which means there are still many awesome Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon. However, this also means there is not much time left to capitalize on these incredible offers. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new pair of headphones and don't want to waste any more time, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal.
As proper high-end headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 sounds amazing. And while their default sound profile is more neutral, you can tailor them to your liking by using the EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect app.
Despite being an older model, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are as awesome as when they were Sony's flagship headphones. And right now, these bad boys can be yours at a lower price which tips the scales in their favor even further. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 with a sweet $100 discount from Amazon while you can.
Amazon is currently offering the Black-colored option of Sony's ex-top-of-the-line wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, for 29% off their price for Prime Day. After a quick calculation, it appears you will score savings of $100 if you take advantage of this deal and grab a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 right now.
Additionally, the Sony WH-1000XM4 come with industry-leading ANC, allowing you to just silence the outside world and be left alone with your favorite songs and your thoughts. The headphones also have amazing battery life. Sony claims the WH-1000XM4 can provide up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.
