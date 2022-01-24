Get a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at half price right now!

129.99

The Sony WH-XB910N are part of Sony’s Extra Bass line, meaning you get great low-end frequencies - something that’s often lacking in headphones in general. On board you’ll also find Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology, which can upscale low-res audio and make it sound much, much better.And because these are full-size over-the-ear headphones, this means that battery life is really good (no charging cases and other nuisance). You can get up to 30 hours of battery life, and the quick charge option will transform 10 minutes of charging into 4,5 hours of listening time.There’s a hands-free voice control option, as well, plus a multipoint Bluetooth support, so you can easily pair these headphones with two devices at the same time. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones also feature Quick Attention mode to pause noise canceling at any time you feel you need to.There’s a custom EQ option in Sony’s companion app, bells and whistles such as Adaptive Sound Control, Alexa and other smart assistants support, a carrying case, and more. Get these while the deal lasts!