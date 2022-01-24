Get a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at half price right now!0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sometimes, though, you don’t have to make any compromises. There’s an amazing deal at Best Buy active now, for example, that will allow you to snatch a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at almost half the price. And we all know how good these are.
The model in question is the Sony WH-XB910N, and it comes with a lot of bang for its $129.99 (normally $249.99) price tag. Let’s get a quick overview of the specs.
The Sony WH-XB910N are part of Sony’s Extra Bass line, meaning you get great low-end frequencies - something that’s often lacking in headphones in general. On board you’ll also find Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology, which can upscale low-res audio and make it sound much, much better.
There’s a hands-free voice control option, as well, plus a multipoint Bluetooth support, so you can easily pair these headphones with two devices at the same time. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones also feature Quick Attention mode to pause noise canceling at any time you feel you need to.
There’s a custom EQ option in Sony’s companion app, bells and whistles such as Adaptive Sound Control, Alexa and other smart assistants support, a carrying case, and more. Get these while the deal lasts!
