Sony's hot new WH-CH520 headphones are already discounted from a seemingly unbeatable price





The ultra-affordable mid-range on-ear cans were even overshadowed by the noise-cancelling over-ear WH-CH720N that went official at the same time, but after making a very discreet commercial debut at some point in the last few weeks, the WH-CH520 are now in the limelight for a pretty surprising reason.

Believe it or not, the hot new headphones are even cheaper than "usual", going for 20 bucks below their list price in a single black hue. That may not sound like an earth-shattering discount, but with said regular price set at $59.99, it equates to a mind-blowing 33 percent cut for a just-released audio product with a decidedly solid spec sheet right off the bat.





While premium capabilities like active noise cancellation, Ambient Sound, Adaptive Sound, and fancy V1 integrated processors are obviously missing here, the 50 hours (!!!) of battery life is essentially unrivaled in any price bracket, not just the sub-$100 or sub-$50 categories.





Somehow, Sony is advertising these endurance champions as "designed to be lightweight and comfortable for all-day use" as well, even though we wouldn't exactly recommend you wear the WH-CH520 for 24 or 48 hours at a time for fairly obvious reasons.





Multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Digital Sound Enhancement, 360 Reality Audio, and EQ Custom are only a few of the other features and technologies we're pleasantly surprised to see the Sony WH-CH520 support at its crazy low price point.



