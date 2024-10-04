Subscribe to access exclusive content
Walmart deal brings the top-quality Sony WH-1000XM5 down to much cheaper price

Open case showing the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones inside.
Getting a pair of high-end Sony cans is something you'll never regret doing. Sony makes some of the best headphones on the market, so you'll definitely be in for a treat when going for the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5, for example. And right now, these exact fellas are an even bigger bargain, as they're available at a much cheaper price.

A Walmart seller is selling them at a sweet $103 discount, letting you treat yourself to a set in Black for just $296.99. This is a pretty generous markdown, considering the headphones usually cost $399.99. The thing that makes this deal even more special is that neither Amazon nor Best Buy is offering these bad boys at reduced prices, leaving Walmart the best place to snatch Sony's flagship headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $103 OFF at Walmart!

The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale for $103 off their price at Walmart. The headphones offer amazing sound, have top-tier ANC, and deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. Act fast and save now while you can!
$103 off (26%)
$296 99
$399 99
Buy at Walmart


Sadly, there is no visible timer, so we can't tell you how long the offer will last. That's why we encourage you not to wait and take advantage of this deal now, as it's an unmissable opportunity. After all, we're talking about top-of-the-line Sony headphones here, and these are worth every penny.

Boasting a lightweight and comfy design complemented by a top-quality sound, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will allow you to enjoy an incredible listening experience for hours on end. You can also fine-tune their audio to match your preferences through the EQ feature in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Furthermore, they're ideal for phone calls, as they come equipped with eight microphones (four per earcup) and advanced AI noise-reduction technology.

As high-end headphones, they also sport top-tier ANC and good battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge giving you roughly 5 hours of listening time.

In conclusion, Sony's flagship wireless cans offer great value for money. So, tap the deal button in this article and score a pair at a discounted price today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

