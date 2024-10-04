Walmart deal brings the top-quality Sony WH-1000XM5 down to much cheaper price
Getting a pair of high-end Sony cans is something you'll never regret doing. Sony makes some of the best headphones on the market, so you'll definitely be in for a treat when going for the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5, for example. And right now, these exact fellas are an even bigger bargain, as they're available at a much cheaper price.
Sadly, there is no visible timer, so we can't tell you how long the offer will last. That's why we encourage you not to wait and take advantage of this deal now, as it's an unmissable opportunity. After all, we're talking about top-of-the-line Sony headphones here, and these are worth every penny.
Boasting a lightweight and comfy design complemented by a top-quality sound, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will allow you to enjoy an incredible listening experience for hours on end. You can also fine-tune their audio to match your preferences through the EQ feature in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Furthermore, they're ideal for phone calls, as they come equipped with eight microphones (four per earcup) and advanced AI noise-reduction technology.
As high-end headphones, they also sport top-tier ANC and good battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge giving you roughly 5 hours of listening time.
In conclusion, Sony's flagship wireless cans offer great value for money. So, tap the deal button in this article and score a pair at a discounted price today!
A Walmart seller is selling them at a sweet $103 discount, letting you treat yourself to a set in Black for just $296.99. This is a pretty generous markdown, considering the headphones usually cost $399.99. The thing that makes this deal even more special is that neither Amazon nor Best Buy is offering these bad boys at reduced prices, leaving Walmart the best place to snatch Sony's flagship headphones.
Things that are NOT allowed: