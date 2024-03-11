Sony's industry-leading WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently on sale at a lovely discount at Walmart

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

It's always nice to snatch top-notch headphones at a sweet discount, especially if they're the current flagship of one of the biggest headphones manufacturers in the world. We are talking about Sony's impeccable WH-1000XM5, which are on sale at Walmart at the moment.

That's right, the retailer is currently offering the Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black for $321, which is sweet $78.99 below the headphones' sticker price of $399.99. Furthermore, at least at the time of writing, Walmart's price cut is unmatched by Amazon and Best Buy, which are offering the headphones at $72 and $70 off, respectively, leaving Walmart as the best option to purchase your new Sony WH-1000XM5.

Being among the best wireless headphones on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are lightweight and comfy and deliver a clear and flat sound. Additionally, they work with Sony's Headphones Connect app, which comes with its own EQ functionality and lets you tailor the sound of your headphones to your preferences.

As proper high-end headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 also pack top-tier ANC, which is among the best in the market and can silence the whole world, or at least a big chunk of it. Moreover, the headphones have good battery life, offering up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. Furthermore, they offer fast charging capabilities, providing approximately 5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

So, in short, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are totally worth your love and cash. On top of that, the fact that they can be yours makes them even more enticing. Therefore, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and purchase a pair of top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 at a discounted price at Walmart now while you still can!

