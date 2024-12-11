Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 at a Black Friday-level discount and enjoy your music in top-quality sound

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Oh, man! It's always an awesome experience to save big on Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones! That's why we're excited to let you know you can still nab them at their Black Friday discount!

Yep! We're not kidding! The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 are still on sale for $102 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $300. That's an incredible price, given how much these headphones bring to the table.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $102 OFF on Amazon!

The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are discounted by $102 on Amazon. This allows you to score a pair for under $300, which is a great price given how incredible these headphones are. They deliver top-quality sound, have great ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life. Their only downside is that they lack an official IP dust and water resistance rating. However, they are a true bargain right now, so be sure to save on a pair now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Ranking among the best high-end wireless headphones money can buy, these fellas deliver premium sound, which you can fine-tune to your exquisite taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

In addition, they are lightweight and comfortable, allowing you to enjoy your songs for hours on end — up to 30 hours on a single charge, to be precise. They also boast fast charging, delivering up to 5 hours of listening after a quick 10-minute charge.

For the times you want to mute the whole world, they come with one of the best ANC technologies on the market. Moreover, they are perfect for phone calls, too, thanks to their eight microphones (four in each earcup) and AI-powered noise-canceling.

Something we don't really like about the Sony WH-1000XM5, though, is that they don't have an official IP dust and water resistance rating. This implies you should be careful with them.

Nonetheless, the pros outweigh the cons here. True, Sony's flagship cans may not be among the most durable headphones on the market, but they deliver crystal clear sound, top-notch ANC, and solid battery life. Furthermore, they are a true bargain while available for $102 off. So, don't hesitate, especially if you're in the market for these fellas anyway! Save on a pair now while the offer is still up for grabs!
