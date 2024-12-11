Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 at a Black Friday-level discount and enjoy your music in top-quality sound
Oh, man! It's always an awesome experience to save big on Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones! That's why we're excited to let you know you can still nab them at their Black Friday discount!
Yep! We're not kidding! The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 are still on sale for $102 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $300. That's an incredible price, given how much these headphones bring to the table.
Ranking among the best high-end wireless headphones money can buy, these fellas deliver premium sound, which you can fine-tune to your exquisite taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
In addition, they are lightweight and comfortable, allowing you to enjoy your songs for hours on end — up to 30 hours on a single charge, to be precise. They also boast fast charging, delivering up to 5 hours of listening after a quick 10-minute charge.
Something we don't really like about the Sony WH-1000XM5, though, is that they don't have an official IP dust and water resistance rating. This implies you should be careful with them.
Nonetheless, the pros outweigh the cons here. True, Sony's flagship cans may not be among the most durable headphones on the market, but they deliver crystal clear sound, top-notch ANC, and solid battery life. Furthermore, they are a true bargain while available for $102 off. So, don't hesitate, especially if you're in the market for these fellas anyway! Save on a pair now while the offer is still up for grabs!
