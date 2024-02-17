Dive into the world of music with the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 or XM4 without breaking the bank
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention, music lovers! Walmart is now allowing you to satisfy the music aficionado within you with some of the best over-ear wireless headphones on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the XM4, at great prices. Both headsets can now be yours at a cool 20% off their price tag, allowing you to immerse yourself in the world of music without breaking the bank.
While neither of these over-ear headphones currently see their lowest-ever price, it’s worth saying that neither Best Buy nor Amazon offer the same markdowns on untouched, unopened, and unused items. So, there’s obviously plenty of logic to go for this deal. If you want to get the most value out of your investments, that is.
The XM5 are the more contemporary model of the two. They feature a total of eight microphones for cutting-edge noise cancellation and impeccable phone call quality. These also boast the newly developed DSEE driver that enhances low-quality audio, giving you a more enjoyable listening experience.
Older but still rivaling many of the best premium headphones on the market, the WH-1000XM4 are just as impressive as their successor. Again, you get top-notch sound quality, amazing noise cancelling capabilities, and Bluetooth Multipoint, among other features.
With fast charging, you get up to 180 minutes of listening time in just five minutes of charging, while the newer model gives you the same playback time in only three minutes. The older model might also be slightly less comfortable for some of you.
All things considered, both headsets are indeed more than exceptional. If you’re willing to spend the extra dough, know that either of these options should be more than worth your investment.
Whether you’re a casual music fan or a hardcore listener, these Sony headphones shouldn’t disappoint. Whichever model you pick, you’re getting pretty much everything you could possibly want, including stellar sound quality, exceptional ANC, and long battery life. Let’s get into more detail, shall we?
Aside from this, you get Hi-Res audio, EQ customization via the app, a lightweight and comfortable design, Bluetooth Multipoint, and long battery life with fast-charging support.
