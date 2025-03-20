Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are selling fast after receiving a sweet discount on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM5 in their case.
Right now, the best high-end wireless headphones money can buy boil down to two options: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and the Sony WH-1000XM5. If you're a Bose fan with cash to splash, you'll definitely go for the former, but if you prefer Sony, you'll go for the latter.

Fortunately, both pairs are available at discounted prices on Amazon, at least at the moment. As we shared not long ago, Bose's flagship cans are on sale for $80 off, but if you want to experience Sony's signature sound, be sure to hurry up and get the WH-1000XM5 while they are still on sale for 18% off.

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Blue: Now $72 OFF on Amazon!

$72 off (18%)
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are discounted by $72. This lets you grab a pair for just under $329. These headphones offer premium sound, have top-tier ANC, and boast up to 30 hours of battery life. Don't hesitate and score a pair for less today!
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to Amazon's current discount, you can score a pair for south of $329 and save $72 in the process. While the price cut may not seem significant, the headphones bring a lot to the table and every chance to get them for less should be welcomed.

The cans offer premium sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste through the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Additionally, they have top-tier ANC and boast a comfy and light design. All that ensures you'll enjoy your songs without any distractions for up to 30 hours on a single charge. They also have fast charging support, with a quick 10-minute top-up providing up to 5 hours of listening time.

All in all, you won't have buyer's remorse after going for the Sony WH-1000XM5, as these puppies are an absolute dream. Just be sure to act quickly, as there's no telling when this sweet offer will expire, and it would be a shame if you missed out on saving on a pair!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

This Amazon promo on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got even better
This Amazon promo on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got even better
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is selling at its lowest price, making it top pick for runners on budget
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is selling at its lowest price, making it top pick for runners on budget
It's not just Apple! Google's EU nightmare just got worse, too
It's not just Apple! Google's EU nightmare just got worse, too
Galaxy Z Flip FE leak confirms a key spec - unsurprising, yet unimpressive
Galaxy Z Flip FE leak confirms a key spec - unsurprising, yet unimpressive
Save a towering $80 with Samsung's best Galaxy Buds 3 deal yet (sans trade-in)!
Save a towering $80 with Samsung's best Galaxy Buds 3 deal yet (sans trade-in)!
YouTube is set to make videos sound way better, but there’s a catch
YouTube is set to make videos sound way better, but there’s a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless