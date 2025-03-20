Flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are selling fast after receiving a sweet discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Right now, the best high-end wireless headphones money can buy boil down to two options: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and the Sony WH-1000XM5. If you're a Bose fan with cash to splash, you'll definitely go for the former, but if you prefer Sony, you'll go for the latter.
Fortunately, both pairs are available at discounted prices on Amazon, at least at the moment. As we shared not long ago, Bose's flagship cans are on sale for $80 off, but if you want to experience Sony's signature sound, be sure to hurry up and get the WH-1000XM5 while they are still on sale for 18% off.
Thanks to Amazon's current discount, you can score a pair for south of $329 and save $72 in the process. While the price cut may not seem significant, the headphones bring a lot to the table and every chance to get them for less should be welcomed.
The cans offer premium sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste through the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Additionally, they have top-tier ANC and boast a comfy and light design. All that ensures you'll enjoy your songs without any distractions for up to 30 hours on a single charge. They also have fast charging support, with a quick 10-minute top-up providing up to 5 hours of listening time.
All in all, you won't have buyer's remorse after going for the Sony WH-1000XM5, as these puppies are an absolute dream. Just be sure to act quickly, as there's no telling when this sweet offer will expire, and it would be a shame if you missed out on saving on a pair!
