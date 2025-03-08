Premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones with top-tier ANC are back with a generous discount
Bose fans in the market for new high-end earbuds now have the sweet opportunity to score the company's flagship QuietComfort Ultra earphones at a new all-time low price on Amazon. For those who prefer headphones to earbuds, Lady Luck is also giving them a chance to grab Bose's top-of-the-line cans at a lower price.
The biggest discount we've seen for these fellas is $118, but you can rarely get them at such a low price. They are usually on sale for $80 off, just like today. However, it's hard to say how long the discount will last. The deal could stay available for a couple of weeks, but sometimes the markdown disappears in just a day. That's why we recommend acting fast, as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra definitely deserve their spot among the best headphones on the market.
On top of that, they have superb ANC, which can mute the world, while their battery life delivers up to 24 hours of playtime, letting you enjoy your songs all day. They lack an official dust and water resistance rating, though, so we suggest you be careful with them.
Nevertheless, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are worth every penny with their premium sound, great ANC, and solid battery life. So, don't miss out—grab a pair now!
At the moment, a third-party seller has these premium headphones for 19% off, bringing the price down to just under $350. Given that the usual cost of these fellas is about $430, you'll score $80 in savings if you don't hesitate and pull the trigger on this deal now.
Boasting a comfortable design and a phenomenal sound, complemented by Bose's Immersive Audio and head-tracking, these puppies deliver a mesmerizing listening experience out of the box. You can even adjust their audio to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.
