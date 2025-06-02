Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

At $102 off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 outshine their successor as the top premium headphones to buy

The headphones are among the best on the market, deliver top-quality sound, and are worth every penny.

A person holding a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5.
We may have new high-end Sony headphones with the arrival of the Sony WH-1000XM6; however, don't write off the older WH-1000XM5 just yet, as they are actually an even better buy than the newer model.

A sweet $102 discount on Amazon makes them irresistible right now, as it allows bargain hunters to scoop these ex-flagship headphones up for just under $299, instead of their usual price of about $400. The offer has been available for a few weeks now, so we advise you to act fast, as these fellas are worth every penny.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $102 on Amazon!

$102 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $102 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, allowing you to up your listening for just under $299. As some of the best headphones money can buy, these puppies offer top-quality sound, superb ANC, and good battery life. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As some of the best wireless headphones out there, they were designed to deliver high-quality sound with rich, punchy bass and crisp highs, ensuring an immersive listening experience. And since everyone has their own taste, you can tailor their audio to fit yours by using the EQ settings in the Sony Headphones Connect app.

On top of that, they feature industry-leading active noise cancellation (ANC), rivaled only by Bose. This allows you to block out the whole world, leaving you with nothing but yourself and your favorite tunes. It’s also great for commuters or anyone who doesn't want to be disturbed by colleagues in the office.

Now add their comfy lightweight design with plush, cozy earpads and up to 30 hours of battery life to the mix, and you have headphones that just check all the right boxes. Not to mention their fast charging capability that provides up to five hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute charge.

As you can see, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are truly unmissable at their current price on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Get a pair for much less than usual now!
