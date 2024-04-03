Amazon UK cuts the price of the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 by £110, making them a temptation for sound lovers

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now £110 OFF on Amazon UK! Snatch a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones on Amazon UK and save £110 in the process. These are premium headphones through and through, packing amazing sound and top-tier noise cancellation. Get them at a discounted price while you still can! £110 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

As proper high-end wireless cans, the Sony WH-1000XM5 have a lightweight and comfortable design, allowing you to enjoy your tunes for hours without any ear fatigue. Furthermore, they deliver a clear and flat sound, which you can easily tailor to your preferences via the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.Being among the best headphones money can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 also come with top-tier ANC, capable of muting the world — or at least a big portion of it. They are also battery champs, providing up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, they come with fast-charging support, with a 10-minute charge delivering about 5 hours of playback.With amazing sound, top-notch ANC, and great battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every single penny spent. Furthermore, they are even more enticing at the moment with that awesome £109 discount on Amazon. The only problem is that this offer has a hidden timer attached to it, and you never know when it will expire. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch a pair at a heavily reduced price now before it's too late, and the offer goes into the abyss.