Amazon UK cuts the price of the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 by £110, making them a temptation for sound lovers

We have amazing news for those in the market for a new pair of high-end headphones who also happen to reside on the other side of the pond.

Amazon UK is selling Sony's current flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM5, at a gorgeous £110 markdown. That's a huge 29% price cut right there if you act quickly and grab a pair through this limited-time deal while you can.

As proper high-end wireless cans, the Sony WH-1000XM5 have a lightweight and comfortable design, allowing you to enjoy your tunes for hours without any ear fatigue. Furthermore, they deliver a clear and flat sound, which you can easily tailor to your preferences via the built-in EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

Being among the best headphones money can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 also come with top-tier ANC, capable of muting the world — or at least a big portion of it. They are also battery champs, providing up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, they come with fast-charging support, with a 10-minute charge delivering about 5 hours of playback.

With amazing sound, top-notch ANC, and great battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every single penny spent. Furthermore, they are even more enticing at the moment with that awesome £109 discount on Amazon. The only problem is that this offer has a hidden timer attached to it, and you never know when it will expire. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch a pair at a heavily reduced price now before it's too late, and the offer goes into the abyss.
