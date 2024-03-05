Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before

Deals
Several weeks ago, we found a couple of generous offers on the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 and the newer model, the XM5, at Walmart. We believed the savings opportunity would come and go, not to return for at least another month. Well, it seems that we were wrong. The deal is back on, and guess what — it’s even better than before!

At the time of writing, you can treat yourself to the older version at $100 off its price tag, while the new headset currently boasts a $90 cheaper price tag. By the way, the XM4 are currently available at the same price over at Amazon, where you have a limited-time opportunity to get all three color options (Blue, Silver, Black) and still claim $100 in savings.

Sony WH-1000XM4: now $100 off at Walmart

The Sony WH-1000XM4 can be yours at $100 off their price tag via Walmart. The deal is offered by a third-party retailer with a solid rating (the same retailer also offers the Amazon deal), which is definitely a generous savings opportunity for this premium headset. These headphones have a comfortable and lightweight design, ANC, great sound, Bluetooth Multipoint, and up to 30 hours of battery life (fast charging is available). Grab a pair in Silver or Black and save $100 while you can.
$100 off (29%)
$248
$348
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5: save $90 at Walmart

The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 are again retailing at lower prices at Walmart. Currently, you can get the model in Black at $90 off its price tag. These headphones offer stellar sound quality, exceptional ANC technology, long battery life with fast charging (three hours of playback in three minutes of charging), a total of eight microphones for amazing call quality, and Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint functionality. Get them now and save $90 through this Pro Seller deal at Walmart.
$90 off (23%)
$309 99
$399 99
Buy at Walmart


If you’re after premium and comfortable design, top-class ANC, and stellar sound, you should be more than happy to get your hands on either of these Sony headphones. After all, they're some of the best wireless headphones on the market. Let’s get into detail and help you pick the right headset for you.

The XM4, as mentioned, is the older headset, but it still lands pretty much on par with its successor. This model has a larger driver unit than the XM5 (40mm vs 30mm), giving you slightly more powerful bass. The older but still impressive model also has ANC, and it’s quite impressive, too.

Of course, you get all the other must-haves, such as Bluetooth Multipoint, fast charging (10 minutes of charging gives you five hours of playback), and advanced EQ customizations.

As for the XM5, it’s the current top-of-the-line over-ear headphones by the brand. These headphones might be more suitable for those of you who talk a lot on the phone, for they come with three more microphones than the older model – eight compared to five.

While both headsets have an advertised battery life of about 30 hours on a single charge, the XM5 can last longer than that, as we’ve said in our review. So, if you want to enjoy longer listening sessions or benefit from unbelievably good phone call quality, you might prefer the XM5. Additionally, the current flagship headphones by Sony feature Bluetooth 5.3 and come with faster fast-charging speeds than the XM4.

Ultimately, both headsets offer amazing value for money, so it really depends on your budget and personal taste (and budget) which of the two you should get. Since we can’t tell just how long these deals will last, if you’re willing to invest in a premium headset, now’s a good time to act.

