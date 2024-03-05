Up Next:
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Several weeks ago, we found a couple of generous offers on the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 and the newer model, the XM5, at Walmart. We believed the savings opportunity would come and go, not to return for at least another month. Well, it seems that we were wrong. The deal is back on, and guess what — it’s even better than before!
If you’re after premium and comfortable design, top-class ANC, and stellar sound, you should be more than happy to get your hands on either of these Sony headphones. After all, they're some of the best wireless headphones on the market. Let’s get into detail and help you pick the right headset for you.
Ultimately, both headsets offer amazing value for money, so it really depends on your budget and personal taste (and budget) which of the two you should get. Since we can’t tell just how long these deals will last, if you’re willing to invest in a premium headset, now’s a good time to act.
At the time of writing, you can treat yourself to the older version at $100 off its price tag, while the new headset currently boasts a $90 cheaper price tag. By the way, the XM4 are currently available at the same price over at Amazon, where you have a limited-time opportunity to get all three color options (Blue, Silver, Black) and still claim $100 in savings.
The XM4, as mentioned, is the older headset, but it still lands pretty much on par with its successor. This model has a larger driver unit than the XM5 (40mm vs 30mm), giving you slightly more powerful bass. The older but still impressive model also has ANC, and it’s quite impressive, too.
While both headsets have an advertised battery life of about 30 hours on a single charge, the XM5 can last longer than that, as we’ve said in our review. So, if you want to enjoy longer listening sessions or benefit from unbelievably good phone call quality, you might prefer the XM5. Additionally, the current flagship headphones by Sony feature Bluetooth 5.3 and come with faster fast-charging speeds than the XM4.
