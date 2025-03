Premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are generously discounted and selling fast at these merchants

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $110 at Walmart! $237 89 $348 $110 off (32%) The Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black are on sale for by $110 at Walmart and can be yours for only $237.89. The cans deliver top-quality sound, have incredible ANC, and are among the best headphones on the market. Don't miss out—grab a pair at a bargain price today! Buy at Walmart Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (29%) Alternatively, you can score a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 on Amazon, where these fellas are discounted by $100. Buy at Amazon

Now, the Amazon deal isn't exactly new, while Walmart's current offer is slightly worse than the $143.71 discount it had a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, this doesn't change the fact that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are an absolute bargain, bringing a lot of value, especially at their current prices.As a premium audio product, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best headphones you can buy right now. With their comfortable design and superb sound, they'll let you enjoy your favorite songs with impressive detail. Plus, their ANC is among the best out there, blocking out distractions effectively so you can listen to music in peace.What's more, they have great battery life, providing up to 30 hours of listening time on one charge. And if this isn't enough, they support fast charging, offering up to an additional 5 hours of playtime after a quick 10-minute top-up.All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a great purchase, offering comfortable design, top-quality sound, capable ANC, and good battery life. So, don't hesitate—act fast and score a pair at a bargain price now!