Premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are generously discounted and selling fast at these merchants

While the rumor mill is expecting the new flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones to be announced this summer, the company's former top-of-the-line cans continue to receive hefty discounts, remaining a perfect choice for bargain hunters wanting to enhance their listening experience.

For instance, Walmart is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a generous $110.11 price cut, letting you grab a pair for just $237.89. That's a fantastic deal, especially considering the headphones' MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is $348. Amazon isn't far behind, too, as it's selling these puppies at a slightly lower $100 markdown.

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $110 at Walmart!

$237 89
$348
$110 off (32%)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black are on sale for by $110 at Walmart and can be yours for only $237.89. The cans deliver top-quality sound, have incredible ANC, and are among the best headphones on the market. Don't miss out—grab a pair at a bargain price today!
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (29%)
Alternatively, you can score a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 on Amazon, where these fellas are discounted by $100.
Buy at Amazon


Now, the Amazon deal isn't exactly new, while Walmart's current offer is slightly worse than the $143.71 discount it had a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, this doesn't change the fact that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are an absolute bargain, bringing a lot of value, especially at their current prices.

As a premium audio product, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best headphones you can buy right now. With their comfortable design and superb sound, they'll let you enjoy your favorite songs with impressive detail. Plus, their ANC is among the best out there, blocking out distractions effectively so you can listen to music in peace.

What's more, they have great battery life, providing up to 30 hours of listening time on one charge. And if this isn't enough, they support fast charging, offering up to an additional 5 hours of playtime after a quick 10-minute top-up.

All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a great purchase, offering comfortable design, top-quality sound, capable ANC, and good battery life. So, don't hesitate—act fast and score a pair at a bargain price now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

