Accessories Sony Deals Audio

The best noise-canceling Sony wireless headphones get their best Black Friday deal

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 23, 2020, 3:41 PM
The best noise-canceling Sony wireless headphones get their best Black Friday deal
While it's honestly hard to even care about Sony's latest Xperia handsets anymore, given their weak promotion, oft-delayed releases and frequently excessive prices, the company's audio accessories are an entirely different kettle of fish.

Even though this year's WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones look pretty much identical to their predecessors from all the way back in 2018, bringing only minor internal upgrades to the table as well, it's essentially impossible to find a better noise-canceling option at under four Benjamins this holiday season.

Incredibly enough, you can already shave a little more than 70 bucks off the $349.99 regular price of these bad boys at multiple major US retailers including Amazon and Best Buy, with a slightly smaller one offering a special deal sweetener in the form of a complimentary Bluetooth speaker.

Check out the deal here



Obviously, we're not talking about the world's most valuable audio gift, but the SRS-XB20 is a relatively well-reviewed product that normally costs around $90 on its own. By paying just $278 for a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless cans in your choice of black or silver hues bundled with an XB20 portable speaker available exclusively in blue, Focus Camera customers are looking at saving a hefty $170 all in all right now.

Unsurprisingly, this is a limited-time promotion scheduled to end soon, although you do have plenty of time (until November 30, to be specific) to check out other Black Friday wireless headphones deals across the nation (and the interwebs) before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger here.

It's definitely worth pointing out that one of the very few flaws highlighted in our in-depth review of the Sony WH-1000XM4 a little while ago was precisely the aforementioned list price, which is arguably no longer the case. That means you can currently get a pair of excellent-sounding, long-lasting, and incredibly comfortable wireless Bluetooth headphones with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation on deck at a more than fair price.

Expires in - 1w 7h
