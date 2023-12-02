Amazon's generous discount on the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 is still up for grabs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re ready to go premium with your listening experience, you’ve probably already thought about getting a set of Sony’s premium WH-1000XM5. Amazing as these headphones may be, however, they arrive at a price tag not everyone can afford. Fortunately, the older but equally impressive Sony WH-1000XM4, which were generously discounted a few weeks back, are still available at a pretty sweet $98 off their price tag at Amazon.
There’s a lot to like about this premium headset. First off, it’s unbelievably comfortable to wear, even during quite extensive listening sessions. As we’ve put it in our review, you can wear these headphones for several days without feeling any ear discomfort whatsoever.
The ANC technology Sony added on deck deserves admiration in its own right. It completely blocks all those annoying commute noises. What’s more, the noise cancellation can also be re-calibrated at the touch of a button in case it doesn’t do the job perfectly.
Battery-wise, this premium headset offers you up to 30 hours of playtime. And when they run out of juice, you can engage in a super-fast 10-minute rendezvous to get as much as five hours of playback.
All things considered, the Sony XM4 are indeed exceptional. If you’re looking for a new headset that gives you everything you could possibly want, go ahead and get them at Amazon while you still can! Don’t forget that this deal has been active for some time, meaning it might expire soon.
While these aren’t the latest premium over-ear headphones by Sony, the XM4 remain one of the best headsets money can buy right now. Keep in mind that it’s not every day these headphones get so deeply discounted, so you might want to take advantage of the awesome deal while it’s still available.
