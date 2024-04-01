The supreme Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to their best price on Amazon UK for a limited time

Save 43% on the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon UK Amazon UK lets you up your music game for less with the former flagship headphones by Sony. The WH-1000XM4 are a head-turning 43% cheaper than usual at the merchant, but only for a limited time. The deal spreads across all paintjobs, allowing you to get the headset you like the most and still claim the epic price cut. With stellar audio quality, fantastic ANC, supreme comfort, and great battery life, these headphones won't disappoint you one bit! Don't miss out on this incredible savings opportunity. £151 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





If you want to invest in supreme comfort and more-than-satisfactory battery life instead of just stellar audio quality, these headphones won’t disappoint you. They feature exceptionally soft earpads that are spacious enough to envelop your ears and muffle outside noises without even turning on the ANC.



But when you do turn it on, the whole world goes (almost) completely silent. While some sudden noises like the occasional door slam may permeate, you can expect traffic noises, blowing fans or air conditioners, etc., to get swallowed up by this headset’s exceptional noise-cancelling features. And you don’t even have to listen on super high volumes to experience the fantastic ANC.



With neat gimmicks like 360 Reality Audio and Speak-to-Chat, these headphones deserve the title “flagship-grade.” The latter feature detects whenever the user talks, lowers music volumes to a minimum, and then turns on Ambient Mode. You can turn off this feature if it’s not your cup of tea.



Ultimately, it’s up to you whether you should pick Sony’s former flagship headphones. But keep in mind that Amazon UK has taken care of their least attractive feature – the hefty price tag, for a limited time. Pick your favorite color and snag them at 43% off while you can!