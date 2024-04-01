Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The supreme Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to their best price on Amazon UK for a limited time

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to their best price on Amazon UK for a limited time
Have you always wanted to take your music listening experience to the next level? If so, you’ll need a good set of headphones for the job. But those typically come at a price not everyone can afford. Fortunately, Amazon UK now holds a limited-time deal on none other than Sony’s former flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4. And, oh, what a deal this is!

These incredible headphones have dropped to the best price we’ve ever encountered – a massive 43% price reduction – but only for a short while. Given that they usually cost as much as £350 at Amazon UK, their current price makes them a sure hit for just about every music fan in the UK.

Save 43% on the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon UK

Amazon UK lets you up your music game for less with the former flagship headphones by Sony. The WH-1000XM4 are a head-turning 43% cheaper than usual at the merchant, but only for a limited time. The deal spreads across all paintjobs, allowing you to get the headset you like the most and still claim the epic price cut. With stellar audio quality, fantastic ANC, supreme comfort, and great battery life, these headphones won't disappoint you one bit! Don't miss out on this incredible savings opportunity.
£151 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s no denying that these Sony headphones certainly are no spring chicken. Released in 2020, they’ve already seen their successor in the face of the WH-1000XM5. However, they remain one of the best wireless headphones, especially for people on a tight budget.

If you want to invest in supreme comfort and more-than-satisfactory battery life instead of just stellar audio quality, these headphones won’t disappoint you. They feature exceptionally soft earpads that are spacious enough to envelop your ears and muffle outside noises without even turning on the ANC.

But when you do turn it on, the whole world goes (almost) completely silent. While some sudden noises like the occasional door slam may permeate, you can expect traffic noises, blowing fans or air conditioners, etc., to get swallowed up by this headset’s exceptional noise-cancelling features. And you don’t even have to listen on super high volumes to experience the fantastic ANC.

With neat gimmicks like 360 Reality Audio and Speak-to-Chat, these headphones deserve the title “flagship-grade.” The latter feature detects whenever the user talks, lowers music volumes to a minimum, and then turns on Ambient Mode. You can turn off this feature if it’s not your cup of tea.

Ultimately, it’s up to you whether you should pick Sony’s former flagship headphones. But keep in mind that Amazon UK has taken care of their least attractive feature – the hefty price tag, for a limited time. Pick your favorite color and snag them at 43% off while you can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless