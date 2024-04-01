The supreme Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to their best price on Amazon UK for a limited time

Up Next:
Have you always wanted to take your music listening experience to the next level? If so, you’ll need a good set of headphones for the job. But those typically come at a price not everyone can afford. Fortunately, Amazon UK now holds a limited-time deal on none other than Sony’s former flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4. And, oh, what a deal this is!
There’s no denying that these Sony headphones certainly are no spring chicken. Released in 2020, they’ve already seen their successor in the face of the WH-1000XM5. However, they remain one of the best wireless headphones, especially for people on a tight budget.
But when you do turn it on, the whole world goes (almost) completely silent. While some sudden noises like the occasional door slam may permeate, you can expect traffic noises, blowing fans or air conditioners, etc., to get swallowed up by this headset’s exceptional noise-cancelling features. And you don’t even have to listen on super high volumes to experience the fantastic ANC.
With neat gimmicks like 360 Reality Audio and Speak-to-Chat, these headphones deserve the title “flagship-grade.” The latter feature detects whenever the user talks, lowers music volumes to a minimum, and then turns on Ambient Mode. You can turn off this feature if it’s not your cup of tea.
Ultimately, it’s up to you whether you should pick Sony’s former flagship headphones. But keep in mind that Amazon UK has taken care of their least attractive feature – the hefty price tag, for a limited time. Pick your favorite color and snag them at 43% off while you can!
These incredible headphones have dropped to the best price we’ve ever encountered – a massive 43% price reduction – but only for a short while. Given that they usually cost as much as £350 at Amazon UK, their current price makes them a sure hit for just about every music fan in the UK.
If you want to invest in supreme comfort and more-than-satisfactory battery life instead of just stellar audio quality, these headphones won’t disappoint you. They feature exceptionally soft earpads that are spacious enough to envelop your ears and muffle outside noises without even turning on the ANC.
