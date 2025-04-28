Enjoy premium sound at a bargain price with this hot deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM4 in their case.
Imagine kicking back on your couch, putting on a pair of high-end Sony headphones that, in addition to sounding great, can completely tune out the world, letting you enjoy your favorite songs in peace. Sounds great, right?

Well, here's the best part—you don't have to pay full price for that experience! Amazon is offering an awesome $100 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 cans, bringing the price down to just under $249. And while the offer has been around for a while, it's still quite alluring, as Amazon has sold more than 3,000 units in the past month.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $100 OFF!

$100 off (29%)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $100 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $249. These headphones deliver premium sound and comfort, along with some of the best ANC technology out there. Don't miss out—grab yours while the deal is still live!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, the fact that the WH-1000XM4 are selling like hot cakes shouldn't surprise us. These are Sony's former flagship headphones, meaning they're worth every penny spent.

Known for their exceptional sound quality, these puppies deliver rich, dynamic audio with deep bass and crisp highs. Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or taking calls, these headphones provide an immersive experience that rivals newer models.

As we hinted at the beginning, they also have one of the best active noise cancellation technologies on the market. They effectively block out unwanted background noise, making them perfect for commuting, working in a noisy environment, or simply enjoying your favorite tunes without distractions.

Comfort plays a big role in making long listening sessions enjoyable, and these fellas absolutely deliver here. The WH-1000XM4 come with incredibly soft, spacious earpads that fully cover your ears and naturally block out a good amount of outside noise even before you turn them on. The headband is wrapped in thick padding that sits lightly on your head, making it easy to wear them for hours without feeling weighed down.

Additionally, the matte, slightly rubberized finish on the outer shell feels great to the touch, while a metal-reinforced frame adds extra durability without adding unnecessary bulk. On top of all that, multi-device pairing lets you jump effortlessly between your phone and laptop, adding even more convenience to the overall experience.

Battery life is another highlight, delivering up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. And if you're in a hurry, a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of listening time.

So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a no-brainer for anyone who wants to score a great deal on top-tier headphones. So, act fast and save while you still can!
