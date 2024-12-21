This 43% discount turns the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones into an unmissable purchase

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $150 OFF on Amazon! The Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $150 off their price on Amazon. This means you can score a pair for just under $199. They offer premium sound and feel. Plus, they come with one of the best ANC technologies on the market. Act fast and score a pair today! $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

Believe us, you can't go wrong when buying the Sony WH-1000XM4. As proper high-end headphones, they deliver incredible sound out of the box. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.They also come with one of the best ANC technologies on the market. So, when you feel like locking yourself in your inner realm, you just turn the ANC on and the headphones mute the world outside. Adding to their impressiveness is their good battery life, offering up to 30 hours of listening on one charge. Plus, they support fast charging, delivering up to 5 hours of playback with a quick 10-minute top-up.All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM4 may not be among the latest cans on the market, but they are still worth every penny spent. And at 43% off, they are a real steal, given how much they have to offer. So, don't wait! Save big on a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 with this offer now!