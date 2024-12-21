Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

This 43% discount turns the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones into an unmissable purchase

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM4 in their case
Though not Sony's flagship headphones anymore, the WH-1000XM4 still rank among the best on the market, and every chance to get them at a cheaper price is unmissable. That's why we're happy to report that it's not too late to save 43% on these fellas!

A few weeks ago, we found a sweet deal on these headphones on Amazon that allowed bargain hunters to get a pair for 43% off, bringing the price to under $199. And it appears this offer is still up for grabs, letting you save $150. It's strongly advisable to act quickly, as this offer might expire soon after being available for a couple of weeks.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $150 off their price on Amazon. This means you can score a pair for just under $199. They offer premium sound and feel. Plus, they come with one of the best ANC technologies on the market. Act fast and score a pair today!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


Believe us, you can't go wrong when buying the Sony WH-1000XM4. As proper high-end headphones, they deliver incredible sound out of the box. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

They also come with one of the best ANC technologies on the market. So, when you feel like locking yourself in your inner realm, you just turn the ANC on and the headphones mute the world outside. Adding to their impressiveness is their good battery life, offering up to 30 hours of listening on one charge. Plus, they support fast charging, delivering up to 5 hours of playback with a quick 10-minute top-up.

All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM4 may not be among the latest cans on the market, but they are still worth every penny spent. And at 43% off, they are a real steal, given how much they have to offer. So, don't wait! Save big on a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 with this offer now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless