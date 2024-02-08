Quench your thirst for music and save big with the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4, now 25% off at Walmart

These over-ear headphones shouldn’t cause ear fatigue, even in prolonged listening sessions, offering supreme comfort thanks to their exceptionally soft and spacious cushions. Speaking of listening sessions, you can expect nothing short of pristine audio quality from your new XM4.The headset reproduces clear vocals, rich instrumentals, and sweet, deep, and thumping bass. Those who don’t like how your music sounds out of the box can tune it to your taste via the EQ settings in the companion app.The high-end Sony headset also features quality ANC that should work perfectly, especially if your goal is not to hear traffic or commuting sounds. What’s more, if the Active Noise Cancellation feature isn’t blocking sounds… actively, you can re-calibrate it at the touch of a button.Another great feature of these quality headphones is that they support dual-device connectivity. In other words, you can have them paired with two devices simultaneously, seamlessly switching between them without missing a beat. Additionally, the headphones give you about 30 hours of listening time between charges, which sounds reasonable.While Sony’s former flagship headset is typically quite expensive, we can’t deny it looks much more appealing through this cool 25% discount on Walmart. If you share our opinion, go ahead and grab yours while you can.