Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's WF-1000XM3 excellent earbuds drop to lowest price to date

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 06, 2020, 2:51 AM
Sony's WF-1000XM3 excellent earbuds drop to lowest price to date
The WF-1000XM3 are some of the newest earphones launched on the market under the Sony brand. They're part of the company's top-tier range, so they have been priced to sell for $230 when they're not on sale.

Sony's true wireless earphones pack Sony's HD noise-canceling processor, as well as dual noise sensor technology. As far as the advanced processor goes, it doesn't just cancel more noise across almost all frequencies, but it also uses less power than any of the previous models.

Usually, it takes about 1.5 hours to recharge the WF-1000XM3 completely, but with just a 10-minute quick recharge, you will be able to continue to play your favorite music for up to 90 minutes.

Keep in mind though that on a full charge, the earbuds will offer about 6 hours of power, but using the charging case provides a further three charge cycles, bringing the total battery life to 24 hours or even 32 hours when using Bluetooth connection with noise-canceling switched off.

Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones seem to be among the best on the market in this price range, but they make an even better deal now that they're heavily discounted. You can find a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds for just $170 at Dell, so you'll be saving $60 when you purchase them, the highest discount we've been able to track to date.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best 4th of July sales 2020
Popular stories
Unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are more than half off on Amazon
Popular stories
Get 1-year TIDAL Premium membership for just $70 ($50 off)
Popular stories
Deal: Apple Watch Series 3 is 15% cheaper on Amazon
Popular stories
Save $100 on the unlocked Motorola One Action on Amazon
Popular stories
Expires in - 42minKiller 4th of July deal bundles Nest Hub Max with free Nest Hub

Popular stories

Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless