Sony's WF-1000XM3 excellent earbuds drop to lowest price to date
Sony's true wireless earphones pack Sony's HD noise-canceling processor, as well as dual noise sensor technology. As far as the advanced processor goes, it doesn't just cancel more noise across almost all frequencies, but it also uses less power than any of the previous models.
Keep in mind though that on a full charge, the earbuds will offer about 6 hours of power, but using the charging case provides a further three charge cycles, bringing the total battery life to 24 hours or even 32 hours when using Bluetooth connection with noise-canceling switched off.
Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones seem to be among the best on the market in this price range, but they make an even better deal now that they're heavily discounted. You can find a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds for just $170 at Dell, so you'll be saving $60 when you purchase them, the highest discount we've been able to track to date.