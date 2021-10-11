The outstanding Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have never been this cheap (brand new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Although Amazon's killer new deal doesn't technically come with a specific expiration date attached to the (convoluted) WF-1000XM3 name, it's probably smart to hurry if you want to snap up these puppies for $71.99 less than their usual price of $199.99 in black or silver hues.





Keep in mind that the original MSRP of the noise-cancelling Sony WF-1000XM3 was $230 a couple of years ago, so compared to that, you're actually looking at saving more than a hundred bucks at the time of this writing.



Age will feel like little more than a number when recapping the specs and features offered here, mind you, with up to 24 hours of battery life (six hours from the earbuds alone), blazing fast charging, dual microphones, customizable touch controls, and "exceptional" sound quality joining Sony's industry-leading active noise cancellation technology as key highlights and selling points.





By the way, you're not wrong if you feel you've seen these bad boys go for even less in the relatively recent past , but that's never been the case in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition... until now.

