The Sony WH-1000XM5 are official, a successor to the popular XM4 noise canceling headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 key points at a glance, according to the Japanese company:

Industry-leading noise canceling with eight microphones and Auto NC Optimizer

Exceptional sound quality and industry-leading call quality that can be tailored to your world

Super comfortable wearing and all-day listening with a new design and up to 30 hours battery life

"The best noise canceling just got better"

A successor to the highly praised WH-1000XM4, the XM5 bring an updated, more minimalist and stylish design, and as is to be expected – improvements over the already well-regarded XM4s. Most notably…Indeed, Sony's XM5s are claimed to bring an even better noise canceling experience, thanks to them having dual processors controlling eight microphones. Those help "dramatically reduce noise especially in the mid-high frequency range".Also worth noting is something Sony calls an automatic noise canceling (NC) optimizer, which tunes the NC based on the user's environment.