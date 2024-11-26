Enjoy AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap and get the Sony LinkBuds S with this offer
Looking for budget-friendly earbuds with good sound and a superb ANC? Well, look no further and just take advantage of this Black Friday offer right here!
Amazon is currently offering a sweet $72 discount on the capable Sony LinkBuds S earphones, cutting the price by 36%. This allows you to score a pair for under the $130 mark, which is a great deal, considering how much these puppies bring to the table.
Their biggest highlight — aside from their affordable price — is their impressive ANC. As we noted in our dedicated Sony LinkBuds S review, these offer active noise cancellation that’s on par with the ANC on Apple's AirPods Pro. This is a great feat, considering these are among the best ANC earphones on the market.
As a proper Sony audio product, the LinkBuds S also deliver good sound and offer a lightweight and comfortable design, allowing you to enjoy your tunes for hours on end without experiencing ear fatigue. In addition, they sport a solid IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can withstand splashes of water from any direction. This gives you peace of mind that the earbuds will survive even the toughest workouts.
Overall, with their good sound, top-tier ANC, and wallet-friendly price, the Sony LinkBuds S are a top choice for anyone on a budget looking for ANC earbuds. So, don't waste time! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save big on these awesome earphones today!
They offer good battery life, too. On their own, they deliver up to 6 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled. Turn it off, and you'll get up to 10 hours of playtime. And when you add the case, your total listening time will increase to up to 20 hours.
