Grab the Sony LinkBuds S at their Black Friday price with this smashing Amazon sale

Sony LinkBuds S placed inside their charging case on a table.
Looking for a premium pair of Sony earbuds? In such a case, the discounted WH-1000XM5 probably won't tickle your fancy. But the LinkBuds S are one fantastic choice, especially when you can buy them at their Black Friday 2024 price. That's right! These puppies are $72 off their ~$200 original price at Amazon, giving you premium noise cancellation at discounted prices.

Sony LinkBuds S: Save 36% at Amazon!

$72 off (36%)
The Sony LinkBuds S are back to their Black Friday 2024 price. You can buy these buddies for 36% off their original price on Amazon. Get a pair and enjoy premium sound and noise cancellation at a discount.
Buy at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S: $100 off at Walmart

$99 99
$199 99
$100 off (50%)
If you don't mind dealing with a third-party seller, act really fast and buy the Sony LinkBuds S for $100 off their original price on Walmart. There are very limited quantities in stock, so the deal could expire any minute.
Buy at Walmart

While these wireless earbuds are a pretty solid pick at about $130, Walmart actually has an even more exciting $100 price cut. Why don't we focus on that one, then? Simple — there are just two units left in stock (at least, so claims Walmart), plus the offer comes from a third-party merchant, which may sometimes be challenging to deal with.

Light and comfortable to use, these Sony buds are good enough to wear for hours on end without any ear fatigue. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we specifically focus on their lightweight design, which is actually one of the best aspects of the overall design. Put simply, if you want earbuds that are so lightweight you can forget about wearing them, these are the ones to get.

But is their ANC performance good enough to give the AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money? Very much so. They significantly reduce unwanted noises, leaving you to your favorite music and nothing more. Now, that should be pretty good news for regular commuters or users living in densely populated areas.

Sound quality is spot-on, too. You have deep bass that doesn't overwhelm you too much, mellow mids, and sparkling highs, making your tunes truly pop. You can also download the companion app to get tutorials, access the equalizer, and other features.

What about battery life? The LinkBuds S deliver up to six hours of playtime per charge, with an extra 14 hours available from the charging case. That should be pretty much enough for a weekend or even more, depending on how often you use them.

Ultimately, the Sony LinkBuds S checks all the important boxes: lightweight design, impressive ANC, and fantastic sound quality. The best part? You can now buy them for $72 off at Amazon.
