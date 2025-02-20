Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Available at cheaper price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the premium headphones you should get

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones on the market. You're probably eyeing exactly these fellas if you're looking to upgrade your listening experience and are a Sony fan. But as with every set of premium cans, they also have a premium price tag. This is why we're excited to share that you can score them at a sweet discount at Walmart right now.

A third-party seller has knocked $103 off their Black version, bringing the price down to $260.99. While Walmart typically lists these headphones at around $364, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and even Sony usually sell them for about $400. That means Walmart's discount is actually bigger than it appears. Just act quickly, as you never know when this sweet offer might disappear.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $103!

$260 99
$363 99
$103 off (28%)
Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 at Walmart and save $103 in the process. The headphones rank among the best on the market, delivering top-quality sound and incredible ANC. Don't hesitate and score a pair for just under $261 now!
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $72 on Amazon!

$72 off (18%)
Alternatively, you can score a pair for $72 off on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


As for the headphones themselves, well, we could say they are everything you expect from premium cans that cost $400. They are comfortable and lightweight and sound incredible. What's more, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app.

Their ANC is top-notch as well. It's actually among the best active noise cancellation technologies on the market rivaling Bose's high-end QuietComfort headphones. So, you can listen to your favorite tunes without pesky noises interrupting your experience. Plus, with their AI-powered noise canceling combined with eight microphones — four in each earcup — they're also excellent for phone calls.

You'll be able to enjoy your music all day, thanks to their comfortable design and long-lasting battery, which offers up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also support fast charging, providing up to 5 hours of playback with just a quick 10-minute top-up. However, be cautious, as they don’t have an official IP dust and water resistance rating, much like their main competitor, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth going for, especially now that they can be yours for less. So, don't wait and score a set with this deal now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Grab the Sony LinkBuds S at their Black Friday price with this smashing Amazon sale
Grab the Sony LinkBuds S at their Black Friday price with this smashing Amazon sale
US soldier admits to crimes against Verizon and AT&T customers
US soldier admits to crimes against Verizon and AT&T customers
Galaxy Z Fold 7's most beloved feature might not be going anywhere after all
Galaxy Z Fold 7's most beloved feature might not be going anywhere after all
iPhone 17 leak details charging speeds that will leave you asking, "Is that it?"
iPhone 17 leak details charging speeds that will leave you asking, "Is that it?"
Join AT&T bosses to a fireside chat and hear how to get out of a $150 billion debt: you're invited!
Join AT&T bosses to a fireside chat and hear how to get out of a $150 billion debt: you're invited!
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 drops below $300 with this cool new deal
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 drops below $300 with this cool new deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless