Available at cheaper price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the premium headphones you should get
Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones on the market. You're probably eyeing exactly these fellas if you're looking to upgrade your listening experience and are a Sony fan. But as with every set of premium cans, they also have a premium price tag. This is why we're excited to share that you can score them at a sweet discount at Walmart right now.
As for the headphones themselves, well, we could say they are everything you expect from premium cans that cost $400. They are comfortable and lightweight and sound incredible. What's more, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app.
You'll be able to enjoy your music all day, thanks to their comfortable design and long-lasting battery, which offers up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also support fast charging, providing up to 5 hours of playback with just a quick 10-minute top-up. However, be cautious, as they don’t have an official IP dust and water resistance rating, much like their main competitor, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth going for, especially now that they can be yours for less. So, don't wait and score a set with this deal now!
A third-party seller has knocked $103 off their Black version, bringing the price down to $260.99. While Walmart typically lists these headphones at around $364, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and even Sony usually sell them for about $400. That means Walmart's discount is actually bigger than it appears. Just act quickly, as you never know when this sweet offer might disappear.
Their ANC is top-notch as well. It's actually among the best active noise cancellation technologies on the market rivaling Bose's high-end QuietComfort headphones. So, you can listen to your favorite tunes without pesky noises interrupting your experience. Plus, with their AI-powered noise canceling combined with eight microphones — four in each earcup — they're also excellent for phone calls.
