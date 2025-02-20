Available at cheaper price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the premium headphones you should get

As for the headphones themselves, well, we could say they are everything you expect from premium cans that cost $400. They are comfortable and lightweight and sound incredible. What's more, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app.Their ANC is top-notch as well. It's actually among the best active noise cancellation technologies on the market rivaling Bose's high-end QuietComfort headphones. So, you can listen to your favorite tunes without pesky noises interrupting your experience. Plus, with their AI-powered noise canceling combined with eight microphones — four in each earcup — they're also excellent for phone calls.You'll be able to enjoy your music all day, thanks to their comfortable design and long-lasting battery, which offers up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also support fast charging, providing up to 5 hours of playback with just a quick 10-minute top-up. However, be cautious, as they don’t have an official IP dust and water resistance rating, much like their main competitor, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth going for, especially now that they can be yours for less. So, don't wait and score a set with this deal now!