Sony is back with the Xperia 1 VII, but do we really need it?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Great news for all Xperia fans out there! The first Xperia 1 VII leaks are out after long months of silence. Sony silently discontinued the Xperia 5 series, launching only the flagship 1 Mark VI last year, and some rumors suggested that the company’s whole smartphone business might be at risk.
Now it seems that Sony will be making at least one more flagship phone, but this begs one question: Do we really need another Xperia?
Let me start by saying that I was (and still am, to some extent) a massive Sony fan growing up. From the first Walkman I bought to all Playstation consoles, Hi-Fi systems, TV sets, and, of course, smartphones, I've admired all the strange and wonderful gadgets coming from the land of the rising sun. So, writing this is especially painful, but still needed, I think.
The most notable mentions from the 2012-2019 period are the Xperia Z-series that gave us the first smartphone with a 4K display, big 20+ MP camera sensors and the Compact flagship lineup.
In 2019 Sony decided that its smartphone business needed a serious overhaul, and the company ditched all the letters in exchange for simple numbers. The Xperia 1, 5, and 10 models were born.
My honest opinion is that from 2019 up until 2023, Sony produced some stunning smartphones with really cool innovations under the hood. From the cool and original (albeit not very practical) 21:9 aspect ratio to the optical variable zoom lens system and all the professional camera software on board, these flagships offered a unique experience.
One of the main issues is that Sony still hasn't figured out how to cut manufacturing costs on flagship phones. I spoke to a Sony employee on one of my work trips, and he hinted that this has been a massive problem for the past decade.
The price tags say it all. Flagship Xperia 1 models are launching at $1,399, and there was a time one model started at $1,599. These models depreciate like crazy, and you can buy them a couple of months later at much better prices, but the hype has died by then. Which brings us to the next issue—release schedule.
If the insane starting price hasn't dissuaded you from buying an Xperia, the long months between the announcement and the actual release certainly will. The Mark III, for example, was announced in April 2021 and became available in August of the same year.
For all the top hardware, beautiful materials, and original new camera systems that Xperia phones boast, the resulting user experience was and still is relatively poor.
(A brief) History of the modern Xperia smartphone
Remember the Xperia Play? Such a cool phone! | Image from Reddit
Back to the Xperia brand. After the turmoil and breakup with Ericsson in the early 2010s, Sony continued dishing out smartphones under the Xperia name with various abbreviations, model names, and numbers.
The Sony Xperia 1 was the big reboot | Image by Phone Arena
But unique doesn't always mean good, and here's why.
The (many) issues with Sony Xperia smartphones
The insane prices
Would you buy an Xperia for $1,399? | Image by Reddit
You have to wait months to buy one
The poor user experience
Often times these phones feel like beta versions | Image by PhoneArena
From quality control issues with proximity sensors, fingerprint readers, and screens to buggy interfaces, half-baked software, and strange UI decisions (Side Sense is horrible), most Xperias are a pain to use.
This is unacceptable for a phone that costs north of $1000.
In a time when even midrange phones and tablets receive seven years of major OS upgrades, Sony promises only two OS upgrades and three years of security patches.
This lack of commitment not only makes people avoid buying new Xperia flagships but also locks down the used market—who would buy a two-year-old Xperia flagship with no further software updates down the line?
In a typical Sony way, the company tried to change things and address some of the issues with last year's Xperia 1 Mark VI. I say "typical Sony" because the company just dropped some of the most original features of the Xperia lineup, ones that made the series unmistakably Sony, and decided to go mainstream.
This in turn morphed the Xperia from a niche, expensive, geeky smartphone that no one was buying into a boring, expensive copycat that still no one bought (according to IDC analysts, sales for Sony's smartphone business dropped 40% last year).
Sadly, according to the latest leaks, the Xperia 1 VII looks like another blind shot. First, the rumored price tag for the device is $1,399, and that might again be a tough sell. Second, the camera system looks the same, except for the continuous zoom telephoto, which is expected with a 70-200mm focal length equivalent (that's 3.5X-8.3X relative to the main camera).
It sounds good on paper, but during years of testing I found this continuous zoom telephoto lacking compared to a fixed one. I really hope Sony has made improvements on that front.
Finally, Sony seems to have succumbed to the pressure and the backlash for removing the 4K display on the previous generation, and the company is bringing all those pixels back to the Xperia 1 VII's screen.
This might be overkill. Why switch between a 4K and 1080p display? Why not offer a QHD, something around 1440 x 3120 pixels?
I've always been an advocate for tech diversity, and the oddballs like Xperia smartphones, LGs, and HTCs have always been in my heart. The harsh reality, however, is that LG and HTC are gone from the smartphone world, and Sony's on its way out.
I think the time might have come for Sony to hang up its smartphone gloves and focus on what the company's good at. Sony makes top-notch cameras, some of the best in the industry, and great OLED TV sets. PlayStation is the best-selling console of all time (with the PlayStation 2 selling 160 million units).
It's better to remember Xperia as a cool and original smartphone brand than to see it dilute and dissolve in the saturated market. It's too late to the party; it feels outdated, and I don't think it can catch up.
What do you think? Do we need Xperia phones just for the sake of keeping the brand alive, or should Sony move on? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
Software support? Well, maybe…
Unlike Sony, Vic is supporting Xperia | Image by PhoneArena
The Xperia 1 Mark VI was a cry for help
The mainstream Xperia... | Image by PhoneArena
The Xperia 1 VI ditched the 4K screen for a 1080p one (dropping the pixel density down to midrange levels at 396 PPI). The phone also abandoned the 21:9 aspect ratio that made Xperia phones unique both in design and feel in the hand. And finally, Sony removed all the pro-grade software and nested everything under one simple Camera app.
What's up with the Xperia 1 Mark VII?
Looks familiar doesn't it? | Image by OnLeaks
There's no mention of software support yet, but I doubt Sony will miraculously switch from two to seven years. We'll have to wait on this one, but the question remains.
Do we need another Xperia smartphone, or should Sony call it quits?
Xperia is sinking... Should Sony keep it afloat? | Image by Sony
