Sony says it will no longer launch the Xperia 5 VI this year

Sony Xperia 5 | Image credit: PhoneArenaMost major handset makers launch at least two flagships every year and Sony is not an exception. Unfortunately, that’s about to change as the Japanese company recently confirmed that its second flagship supposedly coming this year, the Xperia 5 VI will no longer launch in 2024.
In fact, it’s not even clear if Sony will ever launch the Xperia 5 VI. According to Impress Watch (via AndroidAuthority), the company revealed during a press conference that it will not launch the Xperia 5 VI this year. Instead, Sony will continue to sell the Xperia 5 V, a compact phone with a rather limited audience it seems.
As to why Sony has decided to skip the Xperia 5 VI this year, the answer is simple, yet disappointing for fans of the series. People are no longer interested in compact phones and would rather go for a large one if it offers the same benefits.
Sony’s officials explained that the decision to not release the Xperia 5 VI this year is based on changes in “user needs.” Apparently, more and more Xperia 5 owners have decided to switch to the Xperia 1 series, which automatically shrunk the former’s already limited audience.
The Xperia 5 series’ main selling point is the compact form factor. Most Xperia 5 series phones feature 6.1-inch displays, which is no longer the standard these days. On the other hand, the Xperia 1 series has slightly larger displays, yet almost similar hardware.
Although Sony revealed that it will no longer launch the Xperia 5 VI this year, that’s not to say that the phone will automatically be released in 2025. It remains to be seen how Sony will adapt to these changes in “user needs,” whether by giving up to the main thing that makes the Xperia 5 series stand out, its compactness, or by simply discontinuing the series.
