Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Sony says it will no longer launch the Xperia 5 VI this year

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony
Sony Xperia 5
Sony Xperia 5 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Most major handset makers launch at least two flagships every year and Sony is not an exception. Unfortunately, that’s about to change as the Japanese company recently confirmed that its second flagship supposedly coming this year, the Xperia 5 VI will no longer launch in 2024.

In fact, it’s not even clear if Sony will ever launch the Xperia 5 VI. According to Impress Watch (via AndroidAuthority), the company revealed during a press conference that it will not launch the Xperia 5 VI this year. Instead, Sony will continue to sell the Xperia 5 V, a compact phone with a rather limited audience it seems.

As to why Sony has decided to skip the Xperia 5 VI this year, the answer is simple, yet disappointing for fans of the series. People are no longer interested in compact phones and would rather go for a large one if it offers the same benefits.

Sony’s officials explained that the decision to not release the Xperia 5 VI this year is based on changes in “user needs.” Apparently, more and more Xperia 5 owners have decided to switch to the Xperia 1 series, which automatically shrunk the former’s already limited audience.

The Xperia 5 series’ main selling point is the compact form factor. Most Xperia 5 series phones feature 6.1-inch displays, which is no longer the standard these days. On the other hand, the Xperia 1 series has slightly larger displays, yet almost similar hardware.

Although Sony revealed that it will no longer launch the Xperia 5 VI this year, that’s not to say that the phone will automatically be released in 2025. It remains to be seen how Sony will adapt to these changes in “user needs,” whether by giving up to the main thing that makes the Xperia 5 series stand out, its compactness, or by simply discontinuing the series.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless