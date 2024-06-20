Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Sonos somehow manages to piss off its customers again

By
0comments
Sonos somehow manages to piss off its customers again
After the whole “redesigned app” debacle, Sonos achieved the incredible feat of angering its customers a second time in less than two months. The audio company recently updated its privacy policy and removed an important line, which was a promise that the company would not sell the personal information of its customers.

What makes this even worse for Sonos is that the line has only been removed from the updated US policy, so if you live in another country, chances are that your personal information is safe (for now at least).

The change was spotted by repair technician and consumer privacy advocate Louis Rossmann (via The Verge), who noticed that the following line is now missing from the US privacy policy: “Sonos does not and will not sell personal information about our customers.”

Certain data practices described throughout this Privacy Statement may constitute a “sale” or “sharing” of data under California and/or other US state laws. See the below CA Addendum for more information applicable to CA residents. We want you to understand that information about our customers is an important part of our business. We only disclose your data as described in this Statement.


Strangely enough, this change puts the app’s new design in a new light. Many of the app’s offline features have been removed and just about every new and current feature seems to be tracked via Sonos’ cloud platform.

It looks like Sonos is trying to get as much personal data as possible and sell it to the highest bidder, at least in the US where legislation is more permissive when it comes to these things.

Sonos hasn’t yet commented on the updated privacy policy yet, but we’ll keep you updated in case the company rolls back the changes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless