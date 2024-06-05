Sonos app gets another big update that brings back some basic features

Continued improvements to navigation for visually impaired customers: mid-June

Playback controls including mute and volume numbers: June

Local music library search and playback: mid-June

Improved playback settings including Play Now: July

Create and edit local music library: July

Improved Autoplay settings: July

Improved Sub audio settings with Amp: July

Snooze alarms: TBD

Besides the pretty beefy changelog, Sonos also revealed some of the features that fans should expect to see in a future update. Keep in mind that most of these upcoming features have ETAs, but not all of them.Based on the roadmap above, the next update for the Sonos app should arrive in mid-June, but there’s also another one scheduled for July. If you’re using Sonos’ app to control your audio products, there are a lot of good things coming your way, so stay tuned.