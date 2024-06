Sonos app gets another big update that brings back some basic features

New features added

Added support for the all new Sonos Ace headphones

Added sleep timer settings

Added “play next” and “add to end of queue”

Improved Home Feed scrolling

Improved setup reliability

Added WiFi configuration for products with BLE

Improved battery consumption for Bluetooth discovery

Improved ability to update older firmware systems

Further improved navigation for visually-impaired customers

Added VoiceOver support to read toast message automatically on iOS

Introduced mute button on iOS

Improved local library connectivity

Improved Trueplay setup on iOS

Added distance settings for surrounds

Added line-out settings for Sonos Port

New features incoming









Continued improvements to navigation for visually impaired customers: mid-June

Playback controls including mute and volume numbers: June

Local music library search and playback: mid-June

Improved playback settings including Play Now: July

Create and edit local music library: July

Improved Autoplay settings: July

Improved Sub audio settings with Amp: July

Snooze alarms: TBD

After Sonos’ redesign app fiasco, the audio company vouched to listen to the feedback and bring back all the features that were removed when the refreshed version of the app was rolled out not long ago.This will take time because in an attempt to make its app as streamlined as possible, Sonos removed a lot of the features that users were using very often. Basic features like “Play Next,” “Play Last,” “Shuffle All,” and the ability to search for songs in local/offline music library were no longer available when the new app was released.Despite its attempts to defend the app’s new design, Sonos admitted that it now has a major issue as many users threaten to stop using and/or buying the company’s products The first update meant to fix some of the app’s problems was released last month, and Sonos promised to roll out a new one in June. Well, it looks like Sonos has kept its promise and a new update is now available for download. Here is what’s included and what Sonos plans to add to the app in the coming weeks: