Sonos tries to make up for its disastrous app redesign with new update

For whatever reasons, Sonos decided to remove key features from its mobile app after redesigning it. In fact, even basic features like “Play Next,” “Play Last,” “Shuffle All,” and the ability to search for songs in local/offline music library have been completely removed when Sonos deployed its redesigned app earlier this month.

It's unclear why Sonos decided that its mobile app would offer a much better experience without some of the most basic features, but the feedback was so strong against the new changes that the company announced plans to bring back most of the functionality.

One major update containing some key features has already been rolled out last week, but more new features will be added soon. Here is what you get in the latest Sonos app update for iOS and Android:

  • Support for the all new Sonos Roam 2.
  • Improved VoiceOver support, allowing for easier navigation and control on the Now Playing Screen, System View, Output Selector, Queue, Volume Sliders, and Add Product.
  • Improved TalkBack support for the Now Playing Screen, System View, and Add Product.
  • Improved Local Music Library playback of folders.
  • Added the ability to Search for content to use with an Alarm.
  • Improved system connectivity for Boost and portable products in sleep mode.

Besides the changes above, Sonos plans to add more improvements to navigation for visually impaired users sometime in mid-June. Also, the queue and playing next functionalities will be added in early June, while sleep timer, local music library search and playback should be part of an update coming in mid-June.

Finally, Sonos promised to bring some updates to Wi-Fi settings next month, along with the ability to snooze alarms, which doesn’t have an ETA yet.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

