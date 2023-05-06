Reason why Pixel alarms mysteriously turned off early discovered



Over the more than 14 years that I've been writing for you guys and gals (through PhoneArena, of course), this might be one of the strangest stories I've had the pleasure to share. One of the best features that Google ever added to its Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 6, is Quick Phrases. This gives users the ability to turn off alarms and timers by saying "Stop," or dismissing a call by saying "decline."





Compare that to the process iPhone users go through to turn off an alarm or timer especially when they are not right next to their device and have to walk over to it to tap the screen. This might not seem like a big deal, but when you walk in pain constantly (as I do) every step saved is a break from the agony. However, the quick phrases feature has led to a weird bug.





A Reddit subscriber who uses the name "assevarte" (via AndroidPolice ) realized that on some days the alarm he set on his Pixel phone would not go off or turn off too fast to wake him, One morning he finally figured out the problem. His alarm was set to play a Spotify playlist at the set time and the first song on that playlist was "Where is My Mind" by the Pixies.







The first line of that song is ""Ooohhh STOP" which the phone thought was a Quick Phrase request to turn off the alarm.





The Pixies are an alternative rock band that was formed in 1986, broke up due to infighting in 1993, but got back together in 2004. And with this in mind, we would suggest that those with a Pixel 6 or later refrain from using "Stop In The Name of Love" by the Supremes as a wake-up song since that hit also starts with a loud and clear "STOP" which could turn off your alarm.





So if you are setting an alarm on your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro to make sure you don't oversleep and miss an important appointment, or arrive late to work, check the lyrics of the song that you have set to wake you. And if this song does have the word "STOP" in the lyrics, pick another tune immediately. Definitely don't use "Where is My Mind" as your wake-up song. Otherwise you might have to tell your boss that you're late because the Pixies turned off your Pixel alarm.

