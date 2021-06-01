$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Google is testing two features for mobile YouTube users

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 01, 2021, 12:31 PM
Google is testing two features for mobile YouTube users
DroidMaze says that Google has been busy testing new features on the mobile version of YouTube. Remember back in 2007 when one ad for the Apple iPhone said that "maybe the biggest surprise is finding YouTube on your phone." But these days, every iOS and Android phone has access to the streaming video site and Google continues to improve the UI and functionality of the app.

For example, a limited number of Android users are in the process of testing a feature called Loop video that is already offered to those running the desktop version of YouTube. With this feature, a video will automatically continue to play over and over again. This really isn't meant for a long movie like Titanic (which runs for three hours and 30 minutes), but for short music videos that can be over in under four minutes.

If you have an Android device, you can look for the Loop video option by tapping the three dot menu button. The feature does have an icon consisting of a right facing arrow on top, a left facing arrow at the bottom with the number "1" sandwiched in between.


Also being tested is another feature called Clip that allows YouTube users to create 60 second video clips from existing videos. The clip you create can then be shared with others. Clip, which uses the image of a scissor for its icon, is being tested on both Android and iOS devices which means that you might not see it on your device at the moment.

