Verizon users call out shady sales tactics and sneaky charges

Verizon

– User SupBrah21/Reddit, February 2025





Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

– User esosa86, Reddit, February 2025





Verizon

Verizon

Nobody enjoys being scammed or promised one thing only to get something completely different, especially when money's on the line, right? Well, some Verizon users definitely seem to feel that way.is facing a wave of accusations, with Reddit users claiming that both corporate and call center reps are involved in commission fraud. According to some users, employees have been canceling and re-ordering services, even under their own names, to earn financial rewards.A lot of users are fed up with what they see as a common practice, where extra products or services are quietly added to their accounts. While they're rightfully upset with corporate and call center reps, the issue might go beyond just a few bad apples.An ex-Verizon employee recently shared how the company was constantly pressuring him to find ways to squeeze out every last penny from customers. And for many users, that's exactly where the problem lies.Clearly, this issue isn't just a one-off problem – it seems like a deeper concern. So, if you find yourself in a similar situation, here is what you can do. First off, you might want to file a complaint with the FCC. That could be the best way to getto address these practices and be held accountable for them.And don't forget to carefully review yourbill each month. Check for any unexpected charges, services you didn't ask for, or changes to your plan that you never agreed to.