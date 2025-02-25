GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Verizon users call out shady sales tactics and sneaky charges

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo in red displayed over a black background.
Nobody enjoys being scammed or promised one thing only to get something completely different, especially when money's on the line, right? Well, some Verizon users definitely seem to feel that way.

Verizon is facing a wave of accusations, with Reddit users claiming that both corporate and call center reps are involved in commission fraud. According to some users, employees have been canceling and re-ordering services, even under their own names, to earn financial rewards.

This is the third time I've had a chargeback for something like a 5G Home Internet, only to look at the account and see a customer simply called and asked for an extender, yet the rep cancelled my order completely and re-ordered under their own name.

– User SupBrah21/Reddit, February 2025

A lot of users are fed up with what they see as a common practice, where extra products or services are quietly added to their accounts. While they're rightfully upset with corporate and call center reps, the issue might go beyond just a few bad apples.

An ex-Verizon employee recently shared how the company was constantly pressuring him to find ways to squeeze out every last penny from customers. And for many users, that's exactly where the problem lies.

That's what happens when you give customer service and tech quotas for the month instead of just helping the cust. Now reps are doing shady things just to get the numbers to meet quota every month.. Let sales Be sales, let tech be tech, let customer service be customer service..Verizon trying to squeeze any kind of revenue they can out of all employees.. Corporate greed at its finest.

– User esosa86, Reddit, February 2025

Clearly, this issue isn't just a one-off problem – it seems like a deeper concern. So, if you find yourself in a similar situation, here is what you can do. First off, you might want to file a complaint with the FCC. That could be the best way to get Verizon to address these practices and be held accountable for them.

And don't forget to carefully review your Verizon bill each month. Check for any unexpected charges, services you didn't ask for, or changes to your plan that you never agreed to.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless