Verizon users call out shady sales tactics and sneaky charges
Nobody enjoys being scammed or promised one thing only to get something completely different, especially when money's on the line, right? Well, some Verizon users definitely seem to feel that way.
Verizon is facing a wave of accusations, with Reddit users claiming that both corporate and call center reps are involved in commission fraud. According to some users, employees have been canceling and re-ordering services, even under their own names, to earn financial rewards.
And don't forget to carefully review your Verizon bill each month. Check for any unexpected charges, services you didn't ask for, or changes to your plan that you never agreed to.
Verizon is facing a wave of accusations, with Reddit users claiming that both corporate and call center reps are involved in commission fraud. According to some users, employees have been canceling and re-ordering services, even under their own names, to earn financial rewards.
This is the third time I've had a chargeback for something like a 5G Home Internet, only to look at the account and see a customer simply called and asked for an extender, yet the rep cancelled my order completely and re-ordered under their own name.
– User SupBrah21/Reddit, February 2025
A lot of users are fed up with what they see as a common practice, where extra products or services are quietly added to their accounts. While they're rightfully upset with corporate and call center reps, the issue might go beyond just a few bad apples.
An ex-Verizon employee recently shared how the company was constantly pressuring him to find ways to squeeze out every last penny from customers. And for many users, that's exactly where the problem lies.
That's what happens when you give customer service and tech quotas for the month instead of just helping the cust. Now reps are doing shady things just to get the numbers to meet quota every month.. Let sales Be sales, let tech be tech, let customer service be customer service..Verizon trying to squeeze any kind of revenue they can out of all employees.. Corporate greed at its finest.
– User esosa86, Reddit, February 2025
Clearly, this issue isn't just a one-off problem – it seems like a deeper concern. So, if you find yourself in a similar situation, here is what you can do. First off, you might want to file a complaint with the FCC. That could be the best way to get Verizon to address these practices and be held accountable for them.
And don't forget to carefully review your Verizon bill each month. Check for any unexpected charges, services you didn't ask for, or changes to your plan that you never agreed to.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: