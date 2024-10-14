Top-performing Verizon rep is leaving the carrier because he has morals

Working as a rep for a wireless firm might sound like a fun job, especially for phone enthusiasts. But if you ever walk into a retail store owned by one of the top carriers in the U.S., you'll soon understand that most of the people you end up speaking to aren't really "into" phones. Sure, you could chat them up about the features of the iPhone 16 Pro or the Galaxy S24 Ultra , but if you think that you'll be able to have a casual chat about the OnePlus 13 , forget it.

Why did this top-performing Verizon rep leave the carrier?







iPhone 17 Plus model next year. This isn't an indictment on the reps. They have a job to do and it is to sell you products and services offered by their company. Depending on the company they work for, reps must also meet certain metrics goals in order to keep their jobs. Most reps are knowledgeable about the devices they sell and don't have time or the desire to care about phones that they aren't selling. They probably don't even know about the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air rumored to debut in place of anPlus model next year. This isn't an indictment on the reps. They have a job to do and it is to sell you products and services offered by their company. Depending on the company they work for, reps must also meet certain metrics goals in order to keep their jobs.









Verizon Corporate for the North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin district" Verizon customers. Recently, a self-proclaimed "top-performing employee inCorporate for the North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin district" wrote a post on social media in which he explained his reasons for leaving his job and the post goes through some of the personal issues a rep might struggle with while on the job. For example, this former Verizon rep says that he left his job because he has morals. This dovetails with a warning he writes tocustomers.





"So, the next time you walk into a Verizon—or any phone store, really—check your account carefully. I had tons of customers come in from different stores complaining about extra products or services being snuck onto their account," this former Verizon rep writes. Despite being a top producer, Verizon seemed to be on his back constantly asking him whether he tried to squeeze that last penny out of a customer.









The outspoken ex- Verizon employee didn't leave his job because of his co-workers, or even because of store management. Actually, the post says that he loved everyone at store level. He says, "But my issue was with anyone above the store level—district managers, directors—they don’t care about you. All that matters to them is how much money you make them each month."

Verizon gets revenge on its former employee







Verizon must not have been happy with losing a top performer. After leaving his job at Verizon , he took all of his personal wireless accounts to Verizon locking his accounts "for security reasons." must not have been happy with losing a top performer. After leaving his job at, he took all of his personal wireless accounts to T-Mobile resulting inlocking his accounts "for security reasons."





"So now I can’t even access my Verizon account? It’s beyond frustrating. I get it—I’m on a new network. But does that mean I’m completely cut off from my old provider? I can’t even access my old bills or data history, which I need to give to T-Mobile to pay off my phones...Shame on you, Verizon , " typed the former Verizon rep. "For being the most expensive carrier, you’re behind in the 5G race, the handling of the recent outage, and now you’re planning to push all customer service outbound? Shame on you…"



Verizon 's rivals. The pressure from corporate demanding that reps get consumers buying a new phone to add additional lines, cases, insurance, and chargers have really put these salespeople in a tough situation and explains why we often hear about The complaints made in the social media post are similar to complaints we hear from reps who work at's rivals. The pressure from corporate demanding that reps get consumers buying a new phone to add additional lines, cases, insurance, and chargers have really put these salespeople in a tough situation and explains why we often hear about questionable sales tactics in the industry



